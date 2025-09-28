What Needs To Happen For Eagles Vs. Buccaneers
The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-0 on the season to this point, but there is room for growth.
That's been a talking point all season to this point -- and likely will be no matter what Philadelphia does. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and play in a market that is always going to be talked about -- both positively and negatively. Philadelphia has a tough matchup ahead. The Eagles have lost two straight games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles lost against the Buccaneers early on last season, 33-16. They were knocked out of the playoffs by the Buccaneers the season before. If the Eagles are going to win on Sunday, they are going to need the passing offense to look similar to how it did in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams Week 3.
The Eagles need to get the ball to AJ Brown
The Buccaneers have the fifth-best rushing defense in the NFL right now based on yards allowed. The Buccaneers have given up 252 rushing yards so far this season. Last year, the rushing attack was solid against the staunch Buccaneers defense with Saquon Barkley have 84 rushing yards and Jalen Hurts have 20 rushing yards and a touchdown. But, it wasn't enough against the Buccaneers. Last year, Hurts threw for 158 passing yards and a touchdown in the 33-16 loss.
The Buccaneers are currently 18th in the league in passing yards allowed at 702. All in all, the Eagles are facing a difficult defense, but if there is a place for the Eagles to attack, that's where it would be. The Buccaneers' offense took a hit with Mike Evans set to miss the game, but fellow receiver Chris Godwin is questionable and expected to return. It's going to be a tough matchup.
Last year, the Eagles didn't have AJ Brown in the regular season matchup against the Buccaneers. He was the difference-maker Week 3 with 109 yards against Los Angeles on six catches. The key to beating the Buccaneers is Brown. The Buccaneers' secondary is vulnerable and targeting Brown early and often could then make things easier for the rushing attack against a tough defense.
