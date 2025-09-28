Eagles Vs. Buccaneers: How To Watch, Stream, Final Score Prediction
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to attempt to get some revenge on Sunday.
Philadelphia has had some bad luck against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last few years. Last year, the Eagles lost against the Buccaneers on Sept. 29th, 33-16. The season before, the Eagles were upset in the playoffs by the Buccaneers, 32-9. They faced off in the regular season that year as well and the Eagles came out on top, 25-11. But, the Buccaneers have won two straight matchups against the Eagles. There aren't many teams that can boast that fact.
Philadelphia is traveling to take on the 3-0 Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Temperatures for the game are going to be around 90 degrees fahrenheit with it actually feeling like it is above 100 degrees fahrenheit. It's going to be a wild day, for sure, in Tampa Bay.
Here's all you need to know about the Eagles-Buccaneers Week 4 matchup:
The Eagles and Buccaneers will face off this weekend
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Television: FOX Sports
Streaming: NFL+, FOX Sports
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP
The Eagles and Buccaneers are certainly familiar with one another and with both teams being among the best in the NFC, along with the weather conditions, this matchup arguably will be the most difficult of the season so far for Philadelphia.
With that being said, here's a score prediction for Week 4:
Eagles: 24 Buccaneers: 18
This could be a long day for the Eagles, but they still have enough that they should be able to get over the hump against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers look like a contender itself, along with the Eagles, but there isn't a team out there that has as much firepower as Philadelphia. It's hard to predict any losses for the Eagles right now until a team can show that they can take down the reigning champions. If you're going to the game on Sunday, make sure you have plenty of water and maybe a fan.
More NFL: Baker Mayfield's Eagles Message Before Week 4 Showdown