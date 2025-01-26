What Time Is Eagles Game Today? TV Schedule, Stream For NFC Championship
We only have to wait a few more hours until the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.
Philadelphia will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. The Eagles and Commanders obviously are familiar with one another and it’s up in the air who will come out on top. Philadelphia won against the Commanders on Nov. 14, 26-18.
The Commanders took down Philadelphia in Week 16 action on Dec. 22, 36-33. It’s anyone’s game on Sunday but we won’t have to wait much longer for the action. Philadelphia and Washington will kick off the action at 3 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.
If you are looking to watch the game on television, you can find the action on your local FOX-affiliated station. Streaming-wise, the game can be found through the FOX Sports application, NFL+, and YouTubeTV depending on your streaming packages.
The Eagles certainly have a chance to come out on top and advance to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia is built to win now and taking down a rival to get back to the Super Bowl would just make things sweeter. It has been a wild season full of much more negative chatter than you would think for a team this good. The Eagles are built to win and now we have to wait just a few more hours until kick-off.
