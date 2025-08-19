Texans’ Release Message About Eagles' John Metchie III
The Philadelphia Eagles added a new playmaker this week by acquiring John Metchie III from the Houston Texans.
Metchie had the best season of his young career in 2024 and finished the season with 24 catches for 254 receiving yards and a touchdown. That may not sound like a lot, but he's a 25-year-old guy who battled cancer his first year in the National Football League and slowly worked his way back since. Plus, the Texans' receiver room also was one of the deepest in the league so it was tough for anyone to grab targets in general. Mix those two facts together, and you get Metchie's season from last year.
But, Eagles fans should be very excited right now about his acquisition. Don't just take it from me, take it from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, as shared by KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.
The Eagles may have struck gold in their trade with the Texans
"Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on trading John Metchie III for Harrison Bryant: 'Trading Metchie was not easy to do. Very fond of the guy. He's an inspiration to myself, a lot of people. Metchie has looked the best he's looked this camp. It hurts to lose him and he's going on to a really good opportunity in Philly. Harrison, will come in and compete. He can run well. He competes at the line of scrimmage,'" Wilson shared.
That's a very solid stamp of approval right there. Last year, Jahan Dotson was the Eagles' No. 3 receiver and finished the season with 19 catches for 216 yards. Metchie's numbers actually were better overall on the season in Houston. While this is the case, Dotson has gotten a lot of praise this offseason as well with reports showing that Dotson is in a significantly better place than he was in at this point last year.
These two guys surely will help the Eagles' offense in 2025 barring another unforeseen trade. It's important to have both, especially with AJ Brown dealing with an injury throughout camp that has forced him to miss time. The Eagles already were thin in general at receiver, but now Metchie's addition should go a long way for the reigning Super Bowl champs.