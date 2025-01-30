Will Eagles Legend Return For Super Bowl? Nick Sirianni Gave Update
The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the biggest game of the year.
Philadelphia and Kansas City are back in the Super Bowl and there obviously is a lot on the line for both teams. The Chiefs have a chance to win their third straight title in a pretty insane move. The Eagles have a chance to win their second overall title.
It's going to be a long 10 days as the game approaches. It will give both teams a little bit of time to get healthier, but there also is a lot of excitement around the game but now we all have to wait. The time off could be good for an Eagles legend, though. Eagles 15-year veteran Brandon Graham was thought to be lost for the season with a triceps injury.
He has hinted in recent weeks that things could change if the Eagles made the Super Bowl. Well, now they are here. Some have wondered if he could be back but there hasn't been much of an update yet. Head coach Nick Sirianni only gave a brief update when asked.
"Yeah, we’ll see," Sirianni said earlier in the week. "We’ll see how that goes and how that plays out. I can’t answer that question right now, but we’ll see how the two weeks work out."
It would be nice to have Graham back. He was having a resurgent season before going down with the injury. He is one of the leaders of the team and would give the Eagles an emotional boost at the very least.
