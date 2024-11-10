Will Eagles Star Duo A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith Play Vs. Cowboys?
The Philadelphia Eagles have a massive matchup on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia is hitting the road to take on one of its biggest rivals in the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles and Cowboys will face off at AT&T Stadium with a chance to improve their record to 7-2. Dallas is dealing with some heavy injuries so the Eagles should have a very good chance of coming out on top on Sunday.
The Eagles have been dealing with some injuries of their own but should have some firepower on the field on Sunday against the Cowboys. Both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are expected to suit up for the Eagles against the Cowboys and don't have an injury designation for the game despite dealing with ailments throughout the week, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"The Eagles are set to have their top two wideouts against the Cowboys on Sunday," Alper said. "A.J. Brown hurt his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, but he practiced all week and has no injury designation for the weekend. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) didn’t practice on Wednesday, but was back on Thursday and he went up to full practice participation on Friday."
Brown and Smith both have missed time already this season, and the Eagles' offense took massive hits when they were out. Luckily, it doesn't sound like that will be the case on Sunday as they look to take down their big rival on the road.
