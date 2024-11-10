Will Jalen Hurts Play Today For Eagles Vs. Cowboys? Latest Update On Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have a huge matchup ahead of them on Sunday afternoon.
We are past the midway point of the 2024 National Football League regular season, and the Eagles currently are in second place in the NFC East with a 6-2 record. Philadelphia has a chance to move to 7-2 if it is able to take down one of its biggest rivals on Sunday afternoon.
Philadelphia will hit the road on Sunday to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas has struggled lately and certainly isn't in the same position as the Eagles right now. At 3-5 and without the services of star quarterback Dak Prescott, it seems like this could end up being a lost season for Dallas.
There have been some question marks about the Eagles heading into the contest. There was an odd injury miscommunication with star quarterback Jalen Hurts earlier in the week. He missed some time at practice and it's not fully clear whether it was for rest or due to an ankle injury.
Although there has been some question marks swirling around the team, Hurts is good to go and will play on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"Eagles (quarterback) Jalen Hurts, (wide receivers) A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and (tight end) Dallas Goedert are all off the injury report and good to go vs. Dallas," Pelissero said.
The fact that Hurts will be suiting up should be considered a great sign about his ankle.
