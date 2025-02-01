Win Or Lose, Eagles Star Confirms Return For 2025 Season
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles scored a big win even before leaving for Super Bowl LIX and their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Second-team All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed Saturday that he will be back for a 13th NFL season whether the Eagles win or lose the big game against the two-time defending champion Chiefs.
“I’m definitely not retiring after this game win or lose,” Johnson said after the final Eagles’ practice in South Philadelphia before the team leaves for New Orleans and Super Bowl Week on Sunday. “I’m definitely playing next year.”
Johnson turns 35 in May of this year and is a five-time All-Pro who is a likely future Hall of Famer.
His ability to handle elite edge rushers on an island along with bookend left tackle Jordan Mailata has been a luxury for the Eagles and will continue into the 2025 season.
“When you get up there in age, you take it one year at a time but physically I feel a lot better than I have in the past probably couple years,” Johnson said. “I feel really good and so for being this late in the year it’s usually not like that so I’m thankful.”
Johnson’s 17-3 Eagles face the 17-2 Chiefs a week from Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
MORE NFL: Super Bowl LIX: 'Who Could Argue?' With The Eagles' Offense