Would Eagles Fan-Favorite's Price Tag Be Too High?
There has been a lot of trade buzz around the Philadelphia Eagles recently.
The guy who has been the point of most of the trade speculation has been tight end Dallas Goedert. He appeared in 10 games last year and had 42 catches for 496 yards. Goedert was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Eagles and he eventually took over as the team's main tight end. He took the mantle over from Zach Ertz.
Philadelphia was fortunate to have Ertz and then a smooth transition right to Goedert. That doesn't seem to be the case right now with the Eagles. There isn't as clear of a succession plan if the team were to trade Goedert away.
The Eagles have Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson, and Harrison Bryant on the team but it doesn't seem like any of the trio are going to be the team's go-to guy. If the Eagles were to select someone in the upcoming NFL Draft, that could make things different.
At this moment, the Eagles have just over $22.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. Some of that will be used on the upcoming NFL Draft class. Goedert is currently scheduled to have a cap hit over $11.7 million. He has a 2025 option bonus of $13.995 million. He has a dead cap number over $11 million for the 2025 season which is the final year of his four-year, $57 million deal.
It's not too shocking that there's been chatter about a move. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space and massive financial obligations coming up over the next few years. While this is the case, it seems like the Eagles could afford to keep Goedert in 2025, although he likely would make things tight.
The Eagles don't have a smooth succession plan and there aren't many options in free agency. The upcoming NFL Draft likely will play a massive role in the team's decision. It wouldn't hurt to finish out the contract as the team tries to repeat as champions and then move on next offseason. We shall see.
