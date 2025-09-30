Zack Baun's Take On Jihaad Campbell Should Scare NFL
The Philadelphia Eagles are just scratching the surface of what they can be.
Philadelphia's offense hasn't looked as good as expected this season. But, that hasn't mattered. The Eagles are 4-0 even with the offense being slow at times. The Eagles' defense has been really good to begin the season and it also should get even better. For example, Jihaad Campbell is just a rookie. He has been phenomenal for the Eagles but has just played four games. This kid is going to get even better, and yet he's already been a game-breaker.
The Eagles have a star
He has started all four games for the Eagles this season and has one interception, two passes defended, one forced fumble, 22 tackles, and one quarterback hit while also holding opposing quarterbacks to a 28.6 completion percentage (2-for-7 passing).
Again, this is a rookie we're talking about. He's roughly a quarter of the way into the first season of his career. The sky is the limit and that is a point Zack Baun made after the Eagles took down the Buccaneers.
"I don’t even think he knows what he’s doing or what he’s capable of doing. He just keeps getting better and better. That’s his mindset," Baun said.
What Campbell has been able to do so far this season is unheard of. He's a member of the reigning Super Bowl champions and immediately looks like an integral piece. Campbell is a star. If he keeps playing like this, there could be an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award in his future later on in the campaign and more hardware as well. The Eagles were able to select Campbell with the No. 31 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as he dropped down draft boards. He was projected to be among the top over prospects in the draft class but teams let him go by due to injuries.
Clearly, the Eagles were right again. It's a small sample, but Campbell doesn't just look like a rookie star, but a star in general.