Nick Sirianni Responds To AJ Brown-Eagles Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't wait around to address some drama on Monday.
On Sunday, the Eagles took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-25. After the game, Eagles receiver AJ Brown posted a cryptic message on social media that stirred up some drama throughout the day.
"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw," the quote read shared by Brown. "Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be just fine
While this is the case, the Eagles don't sound too concerned. On Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about it and made it clear that Brown wants to be in Philadelphia and help the Eagles win games.
"Yeah, yeah (he wants to be here). Obviously, A.J. is very important to this football team," Sirianni said. "I know he wants to contribute...and do the things that he's capable of doing. ...Again, he wants to contribute into these wins. And he's had a couple games where he hasn't been able to do for different reasons... I question nothing about his desire to play great football, desire of being a good teammate, desire to be here."
There you have it. If you are scrolling and see mock trades or speculation with Brown's name in it, keep on scrolling. The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and are 4-0 after running through a gauntlet to begin the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Buccaneers. It takes a special team to get through that schedule undefeated. What should be even scarier to opposing teams is the fact that the Eagles clearly aren't playing at their highest level right now.
Philadelphia is just going to get better. Brown is going to get the ball and the offense is going to pick up. Saquon Barkley and the rushing attack has been slow to start the season as well. Last year, the Eagles' offense didn't really get going fully until after their bye week. There's plenty of time left.
