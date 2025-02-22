Zack Baun To Patriots? Eagles Star Linked To New England
Over the next month or so, Philadelphia Eagles star Zack Baun surely is going to be discussed a lot.
He had a breakout year for the Eagles in 2024 after years of being a role player for the New Orleans Saints. Baun was anything but that in 2024. Baun was one of the best linebackers in football overall and now will head back to free agency.
Will he return? That certainly seems like a possibility. Other teams surely will have an interest in him, though. The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke made a list of five potential fits for Baun and had the New England Patriots on his list.
"The New England Patriots continuously show up on landing spots for top free agents, and for good reason," Brooke said. "No other team has close to the amount of cap space that the Patriots have entering the 2025 offseason. Their $121 million in projected cap space is nearly $30 million more than the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the second-most cap space in the league.
"Along with money to spend, the Patriots need an infusion of talent just about everywhere. Drake Maye has quickly established himself as the quarterback of the future, and cornerback Christian Gonzalez was a second-team All-Pro. Outside of those two, however, it's unclear who else on the roster can be considered a franchise player. A leader in the middle of the defense could do this Patriots team a lot of good, and a player like Baun feels like the perfect culture fit for new head coach Mike Vrabel, who knows a thing or two about becoming a star linebacker after being overlooked as a third-round pick."
New England has more cap space than any other team. Could they be a threat for Baun?
