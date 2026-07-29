10 Training Camp Predictions For The Eagles (And How They Affect Super Bowl Chances)

Plenty of storylines are invading Philadelphia Eagles training camp this year, even as LeBron James has been taking over the city. There's a different feel to this training camp, but don't be fooled.

The Eagles are back and football is back. There's a lot of excitement set for a team that is looking to make it's third Super Bowl in five years, and seeking its second title in three years.

Of course there's a lot at stake for the Eagles, and it starts at training camp. Battles are commencing and storylines will be answered (or more will be created).

Let's make some predictions on this training camp. Position battle winners, what the Eagles will accomplish, anything in mind.

Disclaimer: The first prediction was spot on -- Jalen Carter gets a record-setting extension before camp starts.

1. The Eagles will add a safety via trade before the roster deadline

The safety battle is the most intriguing in all of training camp. This is one of the few starting jobs up for grabs, a position the Eagles don't spend a lot of cash in.

Andrew Mukuba has one of the starting spots, while Marcus Epps is the front runner for the other one. The Eagles keep Epps around, but they'll acquire a starter because they aren't convinced of the depth at the position (Epps will be the No. 3).

Howie Roseman revamped safety during camp in 2022. He'll do the same this year.

2. Tanner McKee gets traded

The Eagles have a QB2 battle going on right now, but that exists as long as McKee is here. Philadelphia could get a Day 3 pick for McKee, who is in the final year of his contract and hasn't received the bulk of the QB2 reps in the spring.

Will McKee adapt to the offense? The Eagles certainly hope so, and that he plays well in the preseason. A strong summer could get McKee the QB2 job, or a higher Day 3 pick for the Eagles.

Let's bet on the latter.

3. Dontayvion Wicks wins the WR2 job

This isn't an indicator of Makai Lemon's performance this summer, but he does have some catching up to do after missing most of the spring with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles paid Wicks $12.5 million next seaosn for a reason, as this is a two-year tryout for the WR2 job. Lemon will still have a prominent role in the offense, but Wicks is going to get more targets early in the year as the Eagles ease Lemon in.

Wicks will be the WR2 to start the year.

4. Markel Bell gets the No. 3 tackle job

The Eagles have Bell in a competition with Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle spot, a competition Bell earned with a good spring. Philadelphia put Bell at right tackle when Lane Johnson was absent for the voluntary portion of minicamp and performed well enough to be considered for the job.

While Bell admitted the challenges at right tackle, he's embraced the learning a different side of the line.

Bell continues his strong spring with a good summer, enough for the Eagles to make him the No. 3 tackle. The Eagles will have Bell work at right tackle throughout the summer, and he'll show enough potential to be Lane Johnson's backup.

5. Ty Robinson makes the Eagles

I find it hard to envision the Eagles cutting Robinson, who was a 2025 fourth-round pick. Robinson struggled in his rookie year, and the Eagles are very deep at defensive tackle. There's a chance he may not make this team.

The Eagles will keep six defense tackles, and one of those spots will be reserved for Uar Bernard. Robinson has a good camp and shows enough improvement to be worth keeping around.

As for his role on the season? Hard to crack a rotation with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo and Byron Young on this roster.

6. Brandon Graham returns

Graham wants to come back to the Eagles, even if the Eagles are set at pass rusher. The Eagles don't necessarilly need Graham back, but they allow him to have one final season in an Eagles uniform.

When Graham signs is the question. He would prefer to be back around the start of training camp, but let's see how long the Eagles hold off on a return.

Graham can play inside at defensive tackle and as an extra pass ruhser. He won't play much in 2026, but the Eagles hand a roster spot to him.

7. Jalyx Hunt plays well enough at left end to win a starting job

One of the intriguing developments of training camp will be how Hunt acclimates himself to playing the left side of the defensive line. Jonathan Greenard plays the right side of the line, and the Eagles will certainly acclimate themselves to their highest-paid pass rusher.

This means Hunt goes to the left side, where he's not as strong as Nolan Smith. The Eagles had Hunt play the right side predominantly in his first two seasons, since he's better at getting to the quarterback there.

This is a big test for Hunt, but he'll earn a starting job if he gets to the quarterback from the left side of the line.

8. Eagles keep four tight ends -- with a catch

The Eagles have liked to use a fullback over the past few years, an Ben VanSumeren is no longer with the team. The Eagles have Cameron Latu as a fullback, and Sean Mannion could use one as an extra blocker.

Having blocking tight ends was a focus of the Eagles offseason, and the Eagles need that in order to get the most out of the run game. Latu makes the team as a blocking fullback, as this offense still goes through Saquon Barkley and the offensive line.

9. Micah Morris is the standout rookie in camp

With all due respect to Makai Lemon, Eli Stowers, and Markell Bell -- Morris is the rookie who steals the show this summer. The Eagles need a No. 3 guard, and Morris has a combination of size and power where he can compete against the likes of Moro Ojomo and Byron Young.



Morris will get the upper hand in some of those battles, and showcase enough this preseason to seize the No. 3 guard spot. The Eagles find a Day 3 gem in Morris.

10. Jihaad Campbell is the standout of camp

Campbell is getting the starting off-ball linebacker job next to Zack Baun, which is why the Eagles moved on from Nakobe Dean this offseason. If Campbell performs to the level of Dean, the Eagles will take that.

Campbell will be a defensive standout in camp, making plays to the football and disrupting the offensive temp. He'll be a game changer in a defense full of game changers.

The Eagles defense will be elite this season. Campbell will be the next premium player on this unit.