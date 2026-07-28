5 Most Important Storylines Entering Eagles Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on a five-week training camp journey. This camp is different than years past.

There isn't as much hype for this Eagles team as in previous years. This has little to do with the product, but what's going on around Philadelphia this month. Between the World Cup, MLB All-Star Game, and LeBron James signing -- this has been quite a month for the City of Brotherly Love.

Now the Eagles have come into play, a Super Bowl contender that has a very good roster -- even if there are some questions regarding this football team. With questions come storylines, ones that will dominate the summer until the season opener on September 13.

What are the biggest storylines of Eagles camp? What will be taking over the Jefferson Health Training Complex this summer, coupled with our pre-training camp questions from earlier this month.

Jalen Carter's contract

The pressing storyline heading into training camp are the contract negotiations with Carter.

While Carter did attend mandatory minicamp, he didn't participate in team drills while awaiting a new contract. Will this continue at the start of training camp if the Eagles and Carter can't come to an agreement on a contract extension?

Perhaps the Eagles and Carter come to an agreement prior to the start of camp, or the first practice in full pads. If they do, how much will Carter get?

Will Carter surpass Jeffery Simmons and become the highest paid defensive tackle in NFL history? That may be the barometer towards getting an extension done.

What if the Eagles and Carter are at an impasse? What if this drags on into training camp? Does Carter request a trade if that happens?

There are so many questions regarding these contract talks. A lot of cause and effect.

The sooner the Eagles and Carter can reach a contract extension, the better.

Jalen Hurts adapting to Sean Mannion's offense

Mannion's offense remains somewhat a mystery into training camp. There's an idea of what it will be, focusing on playaction, lining up under center, and passes over the middle of the field.

Hurts is good at throwing between the hashmarks and on playaction, but he has not thrown the ball over the middle much in his career. This is a radical change for Hurts, one he's embracing.

What if the Eagles offense struggles in the summer. What if Hurts struggles against an elite defense like he'll face in camp and it carries over into the season? Do the Eagles revert back to the risk-averse offense?

The Eagles can make life easier for Hurts if they allow him to be a plu-one in teh run game, another factor in the equation towards his success. A lot of moving parts are going to take place in this offense, including if the Eagles gave hurt enough in the pass game to thrive.

If the offensive line and Saquon Barkley are healthy, it may not matter. This offense is still based off the run game, not whether Hurts can throw the ball 40+ times a game.

The WR room without A.J. Brown

Trading Brown was a move the Eagles had to make. Brown didn't want to be in Philadelphia anymore, even though the Eagles wanted to keep him around. The Eagles got a good return for Brown, and prepared for the move by acquiring Dontayvion Wicks, signing Hollywood brown,a nd drfating makai Lemon in the first round.

On paper, there's a lot of promise.

Lemon is an excellent route runner and excels in the slot. He's an ideal fit in this offense. Wick is a strong option underneath and knows how to get open. Brown still has the speed and ability after the catch and can make plays.

The WR1 is DeVonta Smith, who is ready to be unleashed as one of the best receivers in football.

Now come the questions. Can Wicks catch the ball consistently enough to make an impact? Will Wicks make the most of his opportunity after being a cast off in Green Bay?

Are the Eagles putting too much pressure on Lemon to immediately contribute? What if Lemon struggles early in the season and doesn't adapt to the NFL right away? What if Brown still struggles with his foot?

The Eagles wide receiver room is deeper this year, but not better. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered with this wide receiver room this summer.

We'll see if this room is good enough to help the passing game out this season.

The starting safety battle

The Eagles have one starter on lock with Andrew Mukuba. The other starting safety will be the position to watch in camp.

This is one of the starting spots up for grabs on the roster, a battle taht may last all summer. Marcus Epps is the front runner for the job, and the Eagles are content if Epps is the starting safety.

There is a catch here. The Eagles spend the fewest amount of cash on safety in the entire NFL, just over $8 million. Howie Roseman and the front office will look to improve the position right?

Don't be surprised if the Eagles make a move to acquire a safety, whether Epps plays well or not. They have over $24 million in available salary cap space, enough to trade for a proven starter and make a move.

Whether Epps plays well or not, the Eagles need depth at safety. Unless one of the three rookies in the safety battle have a good summer, don't be surprised if the Eagles look for outside help at some point this summer.

The rookie impact (or lack thereof)

The Eagles rookies didn't have a good spring. Makai Lemon missed the back half of spring practice with a hamstring injury, while Eli Stowers struggled to gain separation as a receiving tight end, and Cole Payton was lackluster at best (not a great look for a player vying to be the No. 3 quarterback).

Lemon is 100% heading into camp, but are the Eagles putting too much pressure on him to be an instant contributor in this offense? Can Stowers perform better in pads and become the TE2 in the offense? Will Markel Bell beat out Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle spot?

Can Micah Morris perform well enough to be the No. 3 guard? Will Cole Wisniewski earn one of the safety spots?

This rookie class may be good in time, but there are a lot of unknowns coming into this year. The Eagles are asking a lot out of Lemon and Stowers in year one, enough where they may not live up to expectations.

If one of Lemon or Stowers can have a strong start, preferably Lemon, the Eagles can get by with this rookie class in 2026. Patience is the key here, but we'll see how patient the Eagles are.