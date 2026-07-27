Top Head-To-Head Position Battles To Watch In Eagles Training Camp (And Who's Winning Them)

Summer speculation is finally over.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to begin training camp, the 14th at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. This isn't as big of a training camp in recent years (thanks LeBron), but there are plenty of storylines surrounding this football team over the next five weeks.

Are the Eagles a Super Bowl contender? Yes

Are they the best team on paper in the NFC? No.

This comes down to how training camp plays out and how certain position battles are settled. We'll get a better read on the Eagles based on how these position battles play out, and what upgrades they need at a few of these spots.

These are the position battles on the Eagles worth paying attention to. We'll focus on the head-to-head battles and who will prevail.

WR2: Dontayvion Wicks vs. Makai Lemon

This battle will determine how the passing game will fare throughout the season. We know DeVonta Smith is going to be the WR1 and is set to have a big season, but who is replacing him at WR2?

Wicks is the front runner to win this job, but Lemon is 100% recovered from a hamstring injury that slowed him down in minicamp. If Lemon can consistently get open and catch passes this summer, he can beat out Wicks.

Prediction: Wicks enters Week 1 as the start, but Lemon takes the WR2 job midseason.

Starting safety: Marcus Epps vs. Michael Carter

One of the few starting jobs up for grabs on the Eagles, this battle could come down to the final week of training camp. There's a possibility Epps and Carter don't win the job, and the Eagles acquire someone from outside the organization.

The front runner to win this job is Epps, who played well last year and surprised Vic Fangio with how he perfromed. Carter is making the transition from cornerback to safety, and the Eagles are giving him a shot to win a job.

Prediction: Epps and Carter are the backup safeties. The Eagles acquire a starter via trade.

No. 3 tackle: Fred Johnson vs. Markel Bell

The Eagles have been surprised with the development of Bell this spring, as he even received first-team reps at right tackle (over Johnson) in OTAs when Lane Johnson missed some of the voluntary portion of practice. This was an encouraging sign Bell has acclimated himself well at right tackle.

Bell admitted the difficulty of learning right tackle, and Johnson has been a reliable swing tackle for the Eagles the past few years. Both players should make the roster, but there will be questions about Johnsons' future if Bell beats him out.

Prediction: Bell shows his potential and wins the job. He'll be a camp standout this summer.

No. 2 pass rusher: Nolan Smith vs. Jalyx Hunt

Hunt was the better player than Smith last season, but there is a catch. Jonathan Greenard plays the right side of the defensive line (right end), where Hunt prefers to play.

Smith can play the left or right side of the line, which may be what he needs to gte more playing time over Hunt. What Hunt will need to show this summer is he can play the left side of the line, so he can get more snaps over Smith.

Hunt is the better pass rusher, but when is Greenard getting taken off the field? The Eagles aren't paying him $98 million to be in a rotation.

Prediction: Hunt improves on the left side and starts. Both him and Smith split snaps throughout the year.

No. 3 guard: Michael Jordan vs. the field

Kind of funny to write about this when the Sixers have LeBron James now, but the Eagles also have a Michael Jordan. This Michael Jordan started 49 games in the NFL at left guard, and is the most experienced in the competition for the No. 3 guard spot -- by a lot.

The combination of Micah Morris, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, Willie Lampkin, and Hollin Pierce have never played a regular season snap at guard. Advantage Jordan.

Morris is the player to watch here, as he has a massive frame and a lot of upside for the sixth-round pick. The Eagles are also cross-training Hinton at guard and Kendall deserves for playing time somewhere.

Prediction: Morris wins the No. 3 job, while Kendall is part of the rotation. The Eagles still need veteran help here.