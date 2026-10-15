2 Winners & 4 Losers Following Jalen Hurts Blood Clot Health Scare

Looking to end their growing losing streak in Week 6, the Eagles were dealt a massive blow that will make defeating the Panthers even more difficult this weekend. On Thursday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be sidelined for Sunday's clash due to a "superficial blood clot."

According to a statement released by the Eagles, Hurts has been dealing with the issue since he was "cleated" during the Week 4 clash with the Rams. Although he ultimately faced the Jaguars and even practiced to begin the new week, "a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement" on Wednesday, leading Philadelphia to opt to sit Hurts for at least one game.

Breaking: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is out for Sunday due to a superficial blood clot.



Full statement from the #Eagles on QB Jalen Hurts:



“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he… pic.twitter.com/16hVutehsp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2026

Hurts has been far from perfect this season (57.8% completion rate, 84.7 passer rating), but it isn't a secret that his absence in Week 6 will impact the Eagles—for better or worse. His upcoming absence will negatively impact at least four members of the Philadelphia organization this week, as well as a pair who could benefit from not having him around.

Loser #1: Nick Sirianni, HC

Anytime a starting QB misses a game, his head coach's job is usually tougher. That's about to be the case for Eagles HC Nick Sirianni, whose fate hinges on each passing game.

Sirianni's play-calling and leadership have come under question throughout the last two seasons, and that's been even more the case now that Philadelphia is on a three-game skid. The Eagles have averaged only 14.7 points during that stretch, all while being outscored by an average margin of 9.0 ppg. Now, it's going to be an even more uphill battle to put up points without Hurts in the mix, adding even more pressure to Sirianni's job.

Sirianni has been without Hurts seven times since the start of the 2021 season, and the results aren't promising. The Eagles own an uninspiring 3-4 record in those contests, which includes being held to 20 or fewer points in three of the last four. In other words, Sirianni needs to buck that trend to prove that he's still the right man for the job.

Loser #2: Darius Cooper, WR

In terms of players, Darius Cooper might suffer the most from not having Hurts on the field this weekend.

After all, the former undrafted wideout out of Tarleton State is coming off the best performance of his young NFL career. Cooper recorded two catches for 71 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars in London, which included a beautiful 62-yard score late in the second quarter (h/t NFL).

DARIUS COOPER, 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN



EAGLES TAKE THE LEAD.@PHIvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eKpCwhW8QZ — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Cooper now has 104 receiving yards and three TDs in his last two games, which puts him on pace for a 43-884-25 stat line in 17 games. Obviously, scoring that many touchdowns would be nearly impossible, but the reception and yardage totals underscore what Cooper might be losing now that Hurts is out of commission for at least one week.

That said, Cooper has seen plenty of Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee in practice over the last two years, leaving time to tell whether that familiarity will produce in-game results.

Winner #1: Tanner McKee, QB

When one door closes, another opens, and now all eyes are on McKee to see if he'll stroll through or stumble in the face of his new opportunity.

Barring any setbacks, McKee will be the Eagles' QB1 against the Panthers, marking his first start since a 24-17 loss to the Commanders in Week 18 of the 2025 season. The former 2023 sixth-rounder now has a decent amount of experience after making six appearances (two starts) for Philadelphia since being drafted, in which he completed 61.4% of passes for 597 yards, five touchdowns, one interception and a 99.5 passer rating.

After a strong end to the preseason, all eyes will be on McKee to see what he can do against the Panthers, who might allow the 11th-most passing yards per game (230.8), but have also surrendered the fifth-worst completion rate (61.1%) and fourth-fewest passing TDs (4) so far.

Considering how he'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, capitalizing on any opportunities he sees during Hurts's time away could be huge for McKee's future, either in Philly or elsewhere.

Loser #3: Sean Mannion, OC

Circling back to the coaching staff, offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is another Eagle impacted by Hurts's Week 6 absence.

The former Packers QBs coach hasn't had the expected impact after taking over the Eagles' OC role in the offseason. Philadelphia has entered the week ranked 29th in points, 31st in total yards, 28th in passing yards and T-10th in rushing yards, truly underscoring how disastrous the ball movement has been under Mannion's guidance.

Sean Mannion's seat will only grow hotter if the Eagles' OC can't successfully navigate Jalen Hurts's injury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, an already difficult job just became harder because now Mannion needs to prove to the Eagles that he's the right offensive coordinator without Hurts. His play-calling has already left little room for optimism, so it's hard to imagine that things will magically improve without the straw that stirs Philly's drink.

Loser #4: Eagles' defense

Having no Hurts on the field means that the Eagles' defense could see a lot more action this weekend.

The early offensive issues to begin the season mean that Philadelphia's defenders have already seen more action than the team would like. The Eagles' offense has only held the ball for an average of 27:50 per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL, making the defense one of the league's most-worked units.

For comparison, the offense controlled the ball for an average of 30:16 in 2025 (12th) and a league-leading 32:21 in 2024.

The Bears, Rams and Jaguars all beat the Eagles by controlling the ball, each finishing with 30 to 35 minutes of possession time, and that was with Hurts. Without their franchise signal-caller, the Eagles' defense will likely be on the field more often than not against the Panthers, who know how to tire teams out, as they average the third-most offensive plays per game this season (67.0).

Needless to say, expect the Eagles' defense to remain busy throughout Hurts's absence, no matter how long it lasts.

Winner #2: Andy Dalton, QB

The Eagles raised some eyebrows when they traded a seventh-round pick to acquire Andy Dalton from the Panthers back in March. Although Dalton is an experienced backup QB, the fact that McKee was already around made the move somewhat redundant. Even Philadelphia seemingly admitted that it was a mistake by releasing Dalton last week after throwing an INT on his lone passing attempt of the year.

Fast-forward less than a week, and Hurts's injury may have paved the way for Dalton's return to the City of Brotherly Love. Even NFL insider Mark Garafolo thinks there's a chance for a reunion, despite the fact that Dalton has "had a few teams check in with him since the team released him."

Andy Dalton is an option to return for the #Eagles. He’s had a few teams check in with him since the team released him, per sources, though there’s familiarity and a clear role in Philly for him if he decides to return. https://t.co/bNeypdIjiO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 15, 2026

That isn't to say Dalton should be the primary signal-caller without Hurts around (that should still be McKee). However, it certainly wouldn't hurt the Eagles to bring him back. Rookie QB Cole Payton is on the 53-man roster but lacks the experience to step in if something happens to McKee, and there aren't any other options on the practice squad.

Dalton's best days are behind him, but he'd at least provide a steady presence behind McKee, and his familiarity from being around Sirianni and company for the last nine-ish months is a bonus.

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