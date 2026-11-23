PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — There was no white flag, no press-conference mea culpa, no formal burial of the Shanahan/McVay cosplay. But on Sunday against the Steelers, the Eagles essentially pulled the plug on the under-center experiment that has defined (and sabotaged) their offense all year.

They lined up in shotgun or pistol on a season-high 84% of snaps in Week 11's 19-16 win that snapped a seven-game losing streak and gave them their first victory in two months. The bye-week self-scout finally forced the issue: the “under center, play-action, wide zone” stuff that looked sophisticated on a whiteboard was killing them in real life.

A short week and a Thanksgiving trip to Dallas will tell us whether this is an actual course correction or just a one-game concession to a Pittsburgh defense that was prepared to feast on the most predictable tell in the league. Either way, the original plan looks more tortured by the day.

The offense still wasn’t good—214 total yards is nothing to hang a banner for—but the explosives came back, the quarterback looked like he belonged, and the entire operation stopped fighting its own personnel. Joe Milton thrived in the gun.

Eagles finally stopped hammer the square peg into the round hole

The now-sidelined Jalen Hurts, who became a star when the Philadelphia offense played to his strengths, never clicked when he was asked to turn his back to the defense and execute the Shanahan blueprint. That disconnect was obvious in the spring. It only became undeniable after the damage was done in a season where the playoff hopes, once a constant in the Nick Sirianni era, remain in hospice at 3-7.

“That [bye] week has been so critical for us over these past six years,” Sirianni said, still unbeaten after the bye (6-0). “... That work that happens in our process as coaches… dig and grind to try to repeat the things that you think you’re doing well and maybe ditch some of the other stuff.”

Someone has to answer for why “the other stuff” was allowed to stick around so long. Even casual observers could see the Eagles didn’t have the personnel to run a true under-center, play-action offense.

Defenses treated the snap under center as a neon “blitz me” sign. The quarterbacks (Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee, and Milton) looked uncomfortable. The protection broke down. The run game stalled. Through a 2-7 start, the offense still went under center 28% of the time.

Adjusting when necessary

Sunday started the same way: Milton sacked, Saquon Barkley dumped for a loss on the first two under-center snaps. Then the staff largely abandoned the concept. Milton was in the gun 94.6% of the remaining snaps.

“I think we’re able to hang on our blocks a little longer, and keeping the linebackers honest,” Jordan Mailata said. “They get trigger-happy and they just want to blitz every time… having them in gun kind of just holds them there just for a little second for us to get our double teams up.”

Heck of a throw on the run from Joe Milton



PITvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DWwabguGPB — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Nothing was magically fixed. Success rate remained ugly. The offense still had stretches where it looked lost. But playing to the strengths of the people actually on the field—instead of forcing a scheme that never fit—produced a win.

That used to be a Sirianni hallmark. Why it was abandoned is the question the 2026 season autopsy has to answer.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.