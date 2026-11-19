It's never too early to start looking ahead. The Eagles sport a disappointing 2-7 record entering Week 11, making their playoff chances incredibly slim. General manager Howie Roseman's greatest opportunity to retool the roster in hopes of competing next year comes through the 2027 NFL Draft.

Nailing a first-round pick can do wonders for an organization. In Philly's case, building in the trenches is a top priority. The Eagles have averaged the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (88.6) and logged the fourth-fewest sacks (16) in the NFL this season. What used to be a strength is now a weakness.

Let's stick to defense. Here are three first-round EDGE prospects that the Eagles must already have on their 2027 NFL Draft board.

1. Colin Simmons, Texas

Texas' Colin Simmons has been a game-wrecker ever since arriving as a top-25 recruit in the 2024 high school class. He won the Shaun Alexander Award as the National Freshman of the Year (48 tackles and nine sacks) before earning first-team All-SEC honors in 2025 (43 tackles and 12 sacks).

Simmons' performance this season has been even more impressive. The Texas native leads the SEC with 16 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks across eight games. He has lived in the backfield by utilizing his sensational burst to get around the edge and quick twists to discombobulate offensive linemen.

Frustrating quarterbacks isn't Simmon's only strength. He's forced eight fumbles in college and shown the speed needed to reliably drop into coverage. Snagging Simmons with a top-five pick would create a nasty foursome alongside Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, and Jalyx Hunt in Philly.

2. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart is Simmons' main competition to be the first edge rusher off the board. The South Carolina standout's traits are undeniable. Stewart uses an explosive first step to get past offensive linemen on pass-rush snaps and maintains a steady frame (6'5", 250 lbs) to close lanes in run defense.

Stewart has tallied 73 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, and 13.0 sacks in 31 college contests. The 21-year-old attacks quarterbacks with ferocity, ranking 18th among 869 qualified edge defenders in PFF's pass-rush grade (90.4) this season. Stewart has also posted nine forced fumbles in his career.

Welcome back, Dylan Stewart😤



(Via: SEC Network) pic.twitter.com/U5z2P2nXql — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2026

Character concerns are holding Stewart back from being a no-doubt top-five selection. Multiple on-field infractions, ejections, and suspensions have put him in the headlines for the wrong reasons. The Eagles have made it work with challenging prospects before, though, with the most recent being Jalen Carter.

3. Boubacar Traore, Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Boubacar Traore is a name to keep an eye on if the Eagles grab an edge rusher with the first-round pick they acquired from the Jaguars. Traore's ceiling was considered a quality rotational pass-rusher in the NFL entering the 2026 campaign. That has since risen to an every-down disruptor.

Traore's versatility sticks out. He's recorded 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in 10 games. Traore possesses the skills of an elite pass rusher and the athleticism to slide over to defensive tackle or read a quarterback's eyes in coverage.

Traore's non-stop motor and drive to win would fit in well along a Philly defensive line hungry to return to its former dominance. He's never shy to jump on a loose ball or track down a ball-carrier at the second level. Roseman has yet to draft a player from Notre Dame since taking over as GM in 2010.

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