3-Round Eagles Midseason 2027 Mock Draft: Philly Casts a Wide Net to Address Several Needs

As the Eagles come out of their Week 10 bye, it's hard not to think about the future. A 2-7 record upon their return has Philadelphia fans more focused on the possibilities that the 2027 NFL Draft could bring rather than the remaining regular-season schedule, especially after general manager Howie Roseman added some capital before last week's trade deadline.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles are on track to have nine picks in each of the next two drafts, giving Roseman & Co. plenty of opportunities to build for the future. The possibilities become even more exciting when accounting for the fact that Philadelphia will own two first-rounders in April thanks to the Jordan Davis trade with Jacksonville.

Round of 2027 NFL Draft Eagles' current selections 1 2 (PHI, JAX) 2 1 (PHI) 3 1 (PHI) 4 1 (PHI) 5 3 (PHI, NE, BAL) 6 0 7 1 (MIN)

That said, the midway of the 2026 season is the perfect time for a mock draft, so let's dive into what the first three rounds of the annual event could look like for the Eagles in April.

Round 1, 5th overall: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Rostering an elite offensive line played a key role in the Eagles' success over the last decade. The unit took a hit this season, with Lane Johnson retiring and Cam Jurgens traded to the Ravens—and that's without even mentioning that Landon Dickerson isn't getting any younger.

With that in mind, assuming they have the fifth overall pick, drafting Texas's Trevor Goosby is a no-brainer decision for the Eagles.

The Ohio State pass rush wasn’t great… but Trevor Goosby and Melvin Siani are also EXTREMELY good



Just 2 pressures allowed combined between them against in Texas’s huge win over the Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/YlyiAgstFV — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) September 15, 2026

Standing 6'7" and weighing 312 lbs, Goosby is the type of behemoth blocker that can anchor Philadelphia's O-line for years to come. He's an athletic specimen who knows how to be in the right place at the right time, which is why he's allowed only three sacks across 1,571 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, since joining the Longhorns in 2023.

Goosby suffered a season-ending knee injury in October; however, he's expected to make a full recovery, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Round 1, 26th overall: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Coming out of their bye week, the Eagles are tied for the fourth-fewest sacks (16) while owning the PFF's fifth-worst pass-rush grade (61.9).

In other words, drafting a promising pass rusher should be a priority early in the 2027 draft, which could lead Philadelphia to draft Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre. Since 2021, the Eagles have drafted four Crimson Tide products in the first three rounds, including linebacker Jihaad Campbell (31st overall in 2025).

After not drafting anyone from Alabama last year, resuming the trend of adding Pierre to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's unit makes too much sense to ignore. The 22-year-old disruptor has improved with each passing season in the SEC, and the 2026 campaign isn't an exception, as he currently owns career-high PFF grades when it comes to:

Overall: 78.2

78.2 Run defense: 73.5

73.5 Tackling: 55.8

55.8 Pass rush: 73.1

73.1 Coverage: 78.5

Pierre isn't perfect, as he still occasionally misses tackles, but it's hard to ignore the 32 pressures (five sacks) he's racked up. He's also steadily improved in coverage, allowing only a 42.9% completion rate and an 11.3 passer rating on seven targets so far. It isn't a huge sample size, but it's notable after allowing 10-of-12 passes (83.3%) for 99 yards and a 101.0 passer rating last season.

Imagine if the Eagles can mold him into their next defensive great?

Round 2, 37th overall: Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

It's hard to say what the future will hold for Jalen Hurts. The Eagles lost their franchise QB for the season to blood clots last month, and while fans would love nothing more than to see Hurts make a full recovery, there's at least a possibility that he won't suit up for Philadelphia again. And if he does, he might not be the same player.

Whether he's under center in 2027 or not, the Eagles must prepare for a Hurts-less future eventually, which could lead them to draft UCLA's Nico Iamaleava on Day 2. On Saturday, I wrote about how Iamaleava could be a second-round target for Philadelphia, especially since he could become the same type of dual-threat fans are used to in Hurts.

"Standing 6'5" and weighing 215 lbs, Iamaleava boasts the size and athleticism that NFL coaches love. He's displayed a well-rounded game during his time at UCLA and Tennessee, completing 521-of-818 passes (63.7%) for 5,840 passing yards and 38 touchdowns to 16 interceptions while converting 283 carries into 1,078 rushing yards (3.8 per attempt) and 11 TDs." Devon Platana on Nico Iamaleava

Unlike Goosby, Iamaleava reportedly plans to return to UCLA after a season-ending injury, which was an ACL tear. We're at a point in modern medicine where that injury isn't as big an issue anymore, so it shouldn't deter the Eagles from ignoring what they could have with Iamaleava if his plans change.

Round 3, 97th overall: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech

There's a good chance that the Eagles' tight end room will have some vacancies to fill this offseason. As it stands, rookie Eli Stowers is the only TE Philadelphia has under contract for 2027, with Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Johnny Mundt all set to become unrestricted free agents in March.

Although the Eagles could re-sign any combination of them, it wouldn't hurt to add someone like Texas Tech TE Terrance Carter Jr. through the draft.

Carter is the kind of scoring machine most NFL coaches would love to inject into their offenses. He scored seven touchdowns on 76 catches across 25 games with Louisiana in 2023 and 2024 before transferring to Texas Tech the following season. That move proved to be the right call, as Carter has amassed 922 yards and 10 TDs on 82 catches since the start of 2025, meaning he's found pay dirt on 12.2% of his receptions.

Texas Tech’s offense is at its best when Terrance Carter Jr. is involved. One of the best TEs in the country after the catch.



Carter has averaged 6.9 YAC per reception for his career pic.twitter.com/TKhkmIkvYK — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) November 8, 2026

He's known for his pass-catching, but Carter can contribute as a blocker, too. He's up to 65.2 run-block and 59.1 pass protection grades on PFF and has yet to surrender a sack throughout his five-year collegiate run.

Even if they return, Goedert and Calcaterra aren't getting any younger. It's time to invest in the future, and a TE room that's built around Carter and Stowers could help fuel the Eagles' offensive success for years to come.

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