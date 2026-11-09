Instant Grade: Eagles Trading Jordan Davis to Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — Jordan Davis certainly didn’t talk like he was a man about to be traded when he was one of the last players to leave the locker room on Sunday after the Eagles’ seventh straight loss.

He talked about the defense having a great week of practice, how they were challenged by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to stop the run, and his plans for the bye week.

Less than 24 hours later, the Eagles have traded the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In exchange for the defensive tackle, the Eagles are getting quite a haul—the Jaguars’ first-round pick in the 2027 draft and a 2029 second-round pick.

Asked for his perspective about the locker room potentially looking different when the team returns to work next week, Davis didn’t sound like he thought it would be him who wouldn’t be here.

“I think it's something that we really don't think about,” he said. “Obviously, if somebody does come or leave, it does catch a lot of people by surprise. But for right now, we just all have been worried about playing the game, playing the game with integrity and just enjoying the moment.”

Instant Jordan Davis trade grade for Jaguars

This is an A+ deal for the Eagles. Davis was popular among his teammates, but the draft capital was too steep for general manager Howie Roseman to say no to. It is similar to the trade in early October, when the GM traded center Cam Jurgens for a second-round pick in 2028 and a fifth-round selection next year.

Eagles positioned well for future drafts

The Jags are loading up for a Super Bowl run. Davis was the third defender acquired by the Jaguars, so the pick in next year’s first round could be the final one of the round if they win the Lombardi Trophy.

Still, as it stands right now, the Eagles have 10 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts:

Two 2027 first-round picks

Two 2028 first-round picks

Two 2028 second-round picks

Two 2029 second-round picks

On March 10, Davis signed a three-year contract extension with up to $78 million, with $65M guaranteed. The deal was supposed to keep him in Philly through 2029. The Eagles will save $1.2 million on the salary cap, per overthecap.com. He exits town with nine career sacks and 15 QB hits.

Davis and Jalen Carter are close friends, so it will be interesting to see how Carter feels about the trade. It will also be interesting to see if the Eagles now turn their attention to signing Moro Ojomo.

It was reported that general manager Howie Roseman told trade suitors that Ojomo wasn’t available, that the Eagles wanted to re-sign him when his contract expires at the end of the year.

Davis was asked how he planned to spend his bye week.

“Rest, recover, keep working out, keep doing the things that help me become a better football player,” he said. “I think a lot of people, not just me, but a lot of people need rest on this team, and we can get their bodies back right and be grateful that bye week fell in the middle of the season.”

Now, Davis won’t get that rest. The 6-2 Jaguars play in Tennessee against the Titans on Sunday.

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