4 Philadelphia Eagles Now on the Chopping Block Entering Training Camp

July has officially hit for the Philadelphia Eagles, which means training camp is on the horizon.

The Eagles report to the Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 28 as the dog days of summer begin. The Eagles will have six weeks to get ready for the regular seaosn opener against the Washington Commanders, as the 53-man roster will be formed at the end of August.

There are some positions that are deeper than others on the roster, and some position battles that will result in players getting cut that were believed to be contributors at some point in their Eagles career.

These four players will be on the chopping block this summer, and need a good camp to stick around. This is officially bubble watch.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

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Last summer was a big one for Ringo, as he had the opportunity to seize the CB2 spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles needed just two weeks to trade for Jakorian Bennett, who also didn't win the job, and went with steady veteran Adoree Jackson.

Jackson doesn't have a job yet while Bennett has fallen down the depth chart (and is a cut candidate himself). The Eagles got a CB2 in Tariq Woolen to play opposite Mitchell with Cooper DeJean in the slot. The opportunity for Ringo to start as sailed.

Ringo is still an excellent special teams player, so he should make the roster. He is entering the final year of his contract, and will have to prove some value at cornerback in order to stick around.

The Eagles have four cornerbacks on the roster with Mitchell, DeJean, Woolen, and Jonathan Jones. Can Ringo be the fifth?

Ty Robinson (DT)

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The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, and Robinson did not have a good rookie season. Patience is the key with Robinson heading into year two, but how much patience will the Eagles have?

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Byron Young are ahead of Robinson on the depth chart -- and a roster spot is likely reserved for Uar Bernard. That's five defensive tackle, with possibly a sixth spot open.

Does that spot go to Robinson? The Eagles did sign Zion Wilson to a large contract for an undrafted free agent so Wilson has a shot at making the roster. Gabe Hall is also a good defensive tackle too.

What if Brandon Graham comes back? Do the Eagles go with six pas rushers and five defensive tackle, knowing Graham can play inside?

Robinson needs a big summer to make this team. Doesn't matter if he was a fourth-round pick last year or not.

Fred Johnson (T)

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Johnson was brought back to Philadelphia on a one-year deal, expected to be the swing tackle behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The Eagles made that battle interesting by having Markel Bell work with the first team during one of the open sessions to the media during OTAs.

Bell was the first team right tackle with Lane Johnson absent, not Fred Johnson. The Eagles believe Bell can learn both positions quickly, and Bell may be further along in his development that even he thought.

If Bell wins the swing tackle job, does Johnson make the roster? The Eagles could use depth at tackle, and Cameron Williams nor Hollin Pierce appear ready to unseat Johnson.

Johnson could use a steady training camp. That should seal his roster spot.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper was an undrafted free agent from Tarleton State who made the 53-man roster last season. He's a player the Eagles like to develop and prefer to continue developing.

Here's the issue. The wide receiver position is deeper with Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, and Hollywood Brown in the fold. Add in DeVonta Smith and there's four spots taken.

Two more are up for grabs, and one may be used for a special teamer or blocker. Johnny Wilson fills both those roles and Britain Covey returns punts. Elijah Moore is also trying to make the team and has produced in this league.

Cooper needs to become a better blocker or contribute more on special teams to make this roster. He has a battle on his hands.