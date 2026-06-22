How The Eagles Depth Chart Stacks Up At Wide Receiver: Battle Wide Open For WR2

The wide receiver position has been revamped b the Philadelphia eagles this offseason.

The front office had little choice with how A.J. Brown wanted out of Philadelphia. The Eagles lost a WR1 and one of the best wide receivers in football.

Fortunately the Eagles had a contingency plan with DeVonta Smith, who will get his well-deserved opportunity as WR1 this year. The Eagles also had time to prepare for the loss of Brown, acquiring Dontayvion Wicks in a trade, signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore and drafting Makai Lemon in Round 1.

The position has certainly been revamped, and the spring brought up some interesting developments regarding the state of the wide receiver position.

How does the depth chart stack up for the summer? Who is going to emerge as the WR2? Who will be the WR5 and WR6?

This is how the position shakes up heading into the summer.

WR1: DeVonta Smith

Smith the unquestioned WR1 on this team, the replacement for A.J. Brown on this roster. The Eagles have long believed Smith is a WR1 and he'll get that opportunity to put up Puka Nacua-type numbers this season in this offense.

There are going to be a lot of targets for Smith, and a lot of opportunities as well.

WR2: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks is the leader in the clubhouse for the WR2 job, based on how the depth chart stacked up this spring and the absence of Makai Lemon with a hamstring injury. He had a better second day of mandatory minicamp than Day1 , as the connection with Jalen Hurts is growing.

The Eagles need Wicks to be a reliable wideout on underneath routes for Jalen Hurts, as Wicks has to consistently catch the ball. He'll be the WR2 come Week 1 if he can do that in camp.

WR3: Makai Lemon

Lemon will be behind the 8-ball a bit thanks to his hamstring injury, yet the rookie can catch up quickly in camp. The Eagles are banking on Lemon to be an immediate contributor in this offense, and they may see instant production in the slot.

The Eagles want Lemon to learn the X too, as he can rotate from the slot and become a more balanced receiver. This summer will be critical for Lemon's development in his rookie season.

WR4: Hollywood Brown

Brown had a strong minicamp, matching the speed of the Eagles cornerbacks and showing he can be a deep-ball threat in this offense. The opportunites won't be as consistent for Brown, but he'll have to make the most of them.

There's an outside chance Brown can win the WR2 job, but what does that say regarding Wicks and Lemon? If anything, Brown is in the competition.

WR5/WR6: Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, Eljiah Moore, Britain Covey

These four are the front runners for the final two wide receiver spots.

Wilson had an impressive minicamp and has emerged as the "dirty" receiver in the offense, the one who is an excellent blocker and can catch the football when called upon (the dirty work). He's in line for one of the two spots.

The Eagles developed Cooper last year and may want to evaluate him another year. They may be able to do that on the practice squad too. Moore has been productive in the NFL, but won't get a lot of targets and doesn't have value on special teams.

Covery has returned punts on this team the past few years. He's pretty good at that job and has developed a good relationship with Jalen Hurts, which counts.

Watching these four receivers battle for two spots will be intriguing this summer.

The rest: Danny Gray, Samori Toure, Quez Watkins, Erik Ezukanma

These four are training camp bodies heading into the summer, but don't count any of them out.

Watkins was productive as a WR3 at times for the Eagles, and has flashed his speed since entering the league. Gray was a former third-round pick that shined last spring and Toure has found ways to stick around the league as a former seventh-round pick.

Ezukanma wasn't with the team this spring as he was playing in the NFL, but can return kicks. Let's see what he brings this summer.

Perhaps one of these four can move up the depth chart and compete for a roster spot -- or a spot on the practice squad.