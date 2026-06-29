Grading Each Player In 2023 Eagles NFL Draft Class: Where They Stack Up Heading Into Year 4

Howie Roseman doesn't have many misses in Philadelphia Eagles draft classes of late. The 2024 draft class earned an "A" grade and it's hard not to give the 2023 draft class anything lower than an "A-."

The Eagles traded up to get Jalen Carter, who was pivotal towards the franchise winning Super Bowl LIX. Roseman hit on both his first-round picks, even if Nolan Smith had an off-field incident this offseason.

While the long-term futures of Carter and Smith are in doubt (both are extension related), the Eagles deserve credit for finding two significant contributors on the defensive line in the first round of this draft class. There have been some other hits in this class as well, despite the Eagles having just seven picks.

This was a good class for the Eagles front office. How does this class stack up heading into year four? What about the draft grade for each individual player?

1st round: Jalen Carter

Grade: A

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Carter has the talent to be dominant in this league, and already has been a Second Team All-Pro in just his second year in the league. He has been to two Pro Bowls in three years and was the runner-up for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

For as good as Carter has been, he hasn't lived up to his potential. There's more that needs to be unlocked to Carter's game for him to be the consistently dominant defensive tackle the Eagles think he can be -- one of the elite defensive players in the league.

The Eagles and Carter face an uncertain future, but he's a centerpiece to that defense.

1st round: Nolan Smith

Grade: B

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Smith has been a good player for the Eagles in his three seasons, as a tricaps injury slowed him down last season. While Smith hasn't been a dominant pass rusher, he's been solid over the course of his career.

Smith is at his best when in a rotation with a very good pass rusher. That was Josh Sweat in 2024, Jaelan Phillips in 2025, and Jonathan Greenard in 2026.

Will Smith be elite? Unlikely, but this is a big year for him. The speeding incident this offseason makes Smith's long term future with the Eagles uncertain, but he is a good player.

3rd round: Tyler Steen

Grade: B

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Steen has emerged into a starting guard by his third season, and has been good enough where the Eagles didn't bring in veteran competition this offseason to challenge him for the job.

If the Eagles offensive line wasn't beat up last year, Steen's first season as a starter would have been praised more. Was he dominant like Mekhi Becton in 2024? No, but he improved over the course of the year and was reliable all season.

Steen may be the starting right guard for years to come. Wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles signed him to an extension.

3rd round: Sydney Brown

Grade: C-

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Brown never seemed to find his way in the Eagles defense, and didn't appear to be a fit under Vic Fangio. A torn ACL in Week 18 of his rookie season hurt Brown, and he struggle dto get back to that form.

Brown lost out to Andrew Mukuba on a starting job last season then was replaced by Marcus Epps when Mukuba went down. He was a good special teams contributor for teh Eagles, but prone to play like his head was on fire.

A good teammate that had a leader mentality, the Eagles seemed to have moved on from Brown last year. This was a miss despite Brown being dubbed a "Red Star" player by the front office when he was drafted.

4th round: Kelee Ringo

Grade: C+

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Ringo has never materialized into the starting cornerback the Eagles thought, having been a liability in coverage for the majority of his tenure in Philadelphia. He's still a good tackler and provides depth, but missed his opportunity to start last year.

Even though Ringo may not be a starting cornerback, he's one of the elite gunners in the game. He'll stick around the NFL for a long time because of how well he performs on special teams.

If the Eagles move on from Ringo, it will be hard to replace him on special teams.

6th round: Tanner McKee

Grade: B

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McKee emerged from a sixth-round pick to the QB2 in three years. That's pretty impressive for a quarterback that was on a roster with Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota in his rookie seaosn.

McKee earned his roster spot, and developed into a confidant for Jalen Hurts in the quarterback room. He played well enough as the QB3 for the Eagles to trade Kenny Pickett and promote him to QB2.

The Eagles may be moving on from McKee this summer, but he has value as a QB2. McKee could potentially start in this league with the right offense and opportunity.

Philadelphia got great value with McKee.

7th round: Moro Ojomo

Grade: A+

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Ojomo was the 249th pick in the draft -- and he's good enough to start for many teams. He'll get paid by someone, whether it's the Eagles or in free agency.

Growing from a key reserve on the Super Bowl championship team to the breakout player last season (6.0 sacks, 12 QB hits). Ojomo is a key contributor for the deepest posiiton on the Eagles roster.

This is a product of developing a player and being patient with a prospect. Ojomo is a very good defensive tackle and should stick around the NFL for a long time.