4 Roster Cut Casualties Eagles Should Target Immediately

The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly going to be busy over the next several hours, thanks to the construction of their initial 53-man roster and how they plan to create the final product before Week 1.

There are areas that need to be addressed, starting with the four-quarterback syndrome. The Eagles still have Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton on the roster for now, and are looking around the league to see what they can do with their quarterback room.

The Eagles could also look for an upgrade at tight end -- and maybe even safety. There are players that were cut over the weekend that would help the Eagles in the early going of the 2026 season. This is a reminder the Eagles are 23rd in the waiver order, if they choose to claim a player.

What players that were cut should the Eagles target? There are a few notable names available.

Will Levis (QB)

Let's start with the obvious one here. The Tennessee Titans cut Levis as he was heading into the final year of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick asked to be cut by Tennessee after the Titans are set with Cam Ward as their franchise quarterback.

Is Levis looking for an opportunity to start? Of course he is, but there aren't many teams looking for a starter right now. There are plenty of teams looking to upgrade at QB2, and the Eagles are one of them.

The Eagles could put in a claim on Levis and see if they can land him. He would be an upgrade over Andy Dalton and Tanner McKee on the 53, a QB2 they can develop behind Jalen Hurts. Levis isn't going to win multiple games for a team, but he's good enough to help a team win one in a spot start.

Bottom line -- Levis is an upgrade over what the Eagles currently have. The Eagles just have to figure out what to do with Dalton and McKee.

Justin Joly (TE)

This was a surprising cut by the Broncos, as Denver parted ways with a fifth-round pick in this year's draft. Joly had an 88-yard touchdown on the Broncos preseason finale that made the rounds on social media.

The reality with Joly? He's learning how to play tight end as well, just like Eli Stowers is. He's not a great blocker and is still learning how to block after playing as a "big slot" receiver in college, but has demonstrated the willingness to learn and doesn't lack confidence.

The Eagles could use a pass-catching tight end to back up Dallas Goedert. That's where Joly could be an intriguing claim.

Jake Browning (QB)

It wasn't too long ago Browning led the NFL in completion percentage (70.4%), filling in admirably for Joe Burrow and almost leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs.

Browning was surprisingly cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 30-year-old quarterback is now a free agent. The Eagles can sign Browning at any time if they so choose, since he doesn't have to go through waivers.

While Browning is an upgrade at QB2 over what the Eagles currently have, several teams are expected to be in demand for his services. Browning throws a lot of interceptions, but he does get rid of the ball quickly and understands how to process a defense.

Hard to find many better backups than Browning, even if the move is just for 2026.

Lewis Bond (WR)

The Eagles don't need a wide receiver after keeping Elijah Moore on the 53, but they still could use more depth in the room. With Makai Lemon practically missing the whole summer and needing more time, why not take a chance on Bond?

Bond was impressive in training camp for the Houston Texans, making contested catches and showcasing himself as a red zone presence. He was also reliable on third down in camp practices, so he could help the Eagles in that department.

A sixth-round pick in this year's draft, Bond doesn't play special teams -- so this is wher ethe Texans cut him. He still could help out the Eagles at receiver in situational role, at least until Lemon gets caught up.

A player worth developing, wouldn't be surprising to see some team take a flyer on Bond in waivers.

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