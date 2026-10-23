5 Eagles Who Will Likely Be Inactive vs. Cowboys in Week 7

The Eagles could be getting a major contributor back for their Week 7 showdown with the rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

After missing the past two games for Philly due to a hamstring injury, star running back Saquon Barkley returned to the practice field ahead of the game against Dallas, and he's expected to be good to go for the game, barring a setback. While Barkley might be available for the Eagles, several other players likely won't be.

Here's a look at five Eagles players who are likely to be inactive for the seventh game of the season.

1. Michael Carter II, S

Safety Michael Carter II suffered an abdominal injury in London in Week 5 against the Jaguars that sidelined him for the remainder of the game. He then missed Philadelphia's Week 6 loss to the Panthers due to the injury, and he also missed the first practice of the week ahead of the Dallas game.

Barring a quick turnaround, it seems like Carter is trending towards a second consecutive absence for Philadelphia.

2. Nolan Smith, LB

Nolan Smith tallied his third sack of the season in the first half of Philadelphia's game against Carolina last weekend. Unfortunately, he exited the game with a concussion shortly thereafter and didn't return.

Don't be surprised if LB Nolan Smith isn't on the field for the Eagles on Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was placed in the league's concussion protocol, and he'll have to pass through it before he's cleared to return to the field for Philadelphia. It remains to be seen whether that happens or not. He didn't participate in the first practice of the week.

3. Landon Dickerson, G

Landon Dickerson has missed five straight games for Philadelphia after being placed on the IR list with a knee injury following the first game of the season. The Eagles opened up the practice window for Dickerson last week, paving a path for him to return, but he didn't play in Week 6, and it remains to be seen if he'll play in Week 7, as he's now dealing with two separate injuries.

In addition to the knee issue, Dickerson is now apparently dealing with a pectoral injury as well.

4. Joe Milton, QB

Joe Milton is still getting acclimated to Philadelphia's playbook after being signed by the team last week, but it's unlikely that he'll be active for the game against his former franchise. The Eagles aren't likely to have three QBs on the active roster, so Milton will probably be the odd man out.

With Tanner McKee as the starter and Cole Payton as the backup, Milton was likely to serve as the emergency third quarterback, as he did in Week 6.

5. Hollywood Brown, WR

The Hollywood Brown experiment hasn't really worked out well in Philadelphia.

The speedy receiver has only appeared in one game for the Eagles on the campaign, and he hasn't registered a single catch. He missed several games due to an ankle injury, but he was a healthy scratch in Week 6. He could be in for a similar fate in Week 7,

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