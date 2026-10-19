Jalen Hurts's Absence Changes More Than 2026 Outlook for Joe Milton

The Eagles' 2026 season took a major shift on Monday when the latest news about quarterback Jalen Hurts's blood clot issue hit the internet. Nicole Lynn—Hurts's agent—announced that Philadelphia's starting signal-caller's clot moved from his legs to his lungs, forcing Hurts to pause all football activities.

"We anticipate that (Jalen) will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners," Lynn said in the statement. "In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects."

Although Lynn is confident in her client's full recovery, Eagles fans won't see Hurts on the field again this season. NFL insiders like Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter reported that the 28-year-old QB's season is over, underscoring how letting Hurts play against the Jaguars in London last week was a huge mistake.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, who is out for the season after several blood clots were revealed in his lungs, has been undergoing tests for days.



Before the London game, Hurts was in the hospital until 4 am and did not sleep because sleep was a risk. He played without having slept. pic.twitter.com/avMUeBBOua — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2026

Next man up

Losing Hurts for the season is a massive blow to a Philadelphia team still trying to hit its stride. De facto starting quarterback Tanner McKee delivered a good-but-not-great performance against the Panthers in Week 6, further adding to the gloom around the Eagles' QB room.

If that continues and Philly decides to punt the season, head coach Nick Sirianni may be open to looking at the recently signed Joe Milton.

The Eagles signed Milton to their 53-man roster off the Cowboys' practice squad last week, seemingly to provide depth until Hurts returned. But now that Philly will likely be without its gridiron general, it's safe to say that Milton is staring at a huge opportunity that could shape not only the rest of the 2026 season but also his role in 2027.

Joe Milton could be staring at a chance to compete for Eagles' QB2 role

Both quarterbacks are on expiring contracts and set to hit restricted free agency in March. If McKee can't string together more impressive performances, the door could be open for Milton to show the Eagles why he deserves to make his first career start and should be re-signed and included in next summer's QB2 competition.

The Eagles rolled with McKee in Week 6 because he was their most game-ready option. Milton clearly hadn't been around long enough to learn the playbook, and rookie Cole Payton still needs to develop more. Unfortunately, McKee did little to squash any concerns against the Panthers, completing 26-of-45 passes (57.8%) for 215 passing yards (8.3 yards per completion) and a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith (h/t NFL).

Tanner McKee throws DeVonta Smith a perfect ball for the touchdown



CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/6xngV0MgMW — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Not the worst performance, but also not one that screams that McKee can lead the Eagles to the playoffs. They might not even view him as a viable option for the QB room next season, especially if Hurts can't get back on the field as quickly as the team wants.

Milton is young (26 years old), has a big arm, and is experienced enough to give the Eagles another QB option in the present and future. The former 2024 sixth-rounder played six games in relief during his time with the Patriots and Cowboys, going 37-of-53 (69.8%) in the pocket for 424 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 90.4 passer rating.

Milton would also add some mobility to the Eagles' offense, which McKee lacks. The Michigan/Tennessee product recorded 50 rushing yards (10.0 per attempt) and a first down on five carries in Dallas last season, whereas McKee sits at 14 rushing yards on three carries (4.7 per attempt) and two first downs.

If given the opportunity, Joe Milton needs to put his full athleticism on display to show the Eagles why he must be a part of their long-term plans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That isn't to say that Milton could impact the Eagles' offense on the ground like Hurts does (very few QBs can), but it would at least unlock more options for Sirianni & Co. that McKee can't bring to the table.

When could Joe Milton take over?

If they want to see if he's a viable QB2 for 2027 and beyond, throwing Milton into the fire after the Week 10 bye could make sense for the Eagles. The aforementioned NFC East gauntlet represents the remaining games before Philadelphia's break, which is enough time to assess McKee and for Milton to learn the ins and outs of the offense.

Add that the bye week provides extra acclimation time, so it makes sense that Milton could make his first career NFL start at home against the Steelers in Week 11. A lineup of winnable games against the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Colts follows, which should be enough of a sample size to deduce what kind of quarterback Milton can be before the final stretch of the regular season begins.

Again, McKee is the Eagles' starting quarterback moving forward, barring a massive disaster. That said, Milton's outlook is impacted just as much by Hurts's absence, and it will be interesting to see whether he captures the brass ring and proves he belongs in Philadelphia's early plans for the 2027 season.

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