PHILADELPHIA - With the initial cut to 53 looming, the Eagles will finish the preseason with their only home game in August against the Cincinnati Bengals.

You won’t be seeing Jalen Hurts or Joe Burrow but the game will be meaningful for the lower-roster players attempting to make a final case for a practice-squad spot, or a priority spot on the contingency list when the regular-season attrition inevitably starts.

Here are the five Eagles players who must produce against the Ravens.

Cole Payton (QB)

Last season, the Eagles gave sixth-round pick Kyle McCord the whole preseason finale and don’t be surprised if that sentiment turns into a sequel with 2026 fifth-round pick Cole Payton.

At Wednesday’s final training camp practice, the Eagles began the session and ended it with walkthroughs to get the players projected to play as ready as possible.

Payton got the first reps so the North Dakota State product might be a candidate to go the distance. GM Howie Roseman has noted he will keep four QBs if he has to but the belief around the league is that the Eagles are trying to move either Andy Dalton or Tanner McKee.

If Payton performs poorly and Roseman can’t move either backup candidate, the organization will likely be comfortable enough to expose Payton to waivers and start him on the practice squad.

Makai Lemon (WR)

Makai Lemon takes questions after training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

If the walkthrough on Wednesday was any indication, Lemon will play after missing the first two preseason games. The rookie first-round pick also missed eight practices and hasn’t been terribly impressive in the sessions he has participated in.

The Eagles still want Lemon to contribute in Week 1 and have put the receiver on the fast track. Look for him to get the football early and depart quickly if all goes to plan.

Chance Campbell (LB)

Earlier in the summer, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio spoke highly of Campbell telling reporters to not sleep on the instinctive linebacker and put him on their lists for the initial 53.

Since then a groin injury slowed Campbell a bit and it seems like Smael Mondon has solidified the No. 4 spot. Playing well against Cincinnati could serve as punctuation for Campbell and convince Roseman he has to keep five linebackers.

Josh Weru (EDGE)

Could the Eagles stash two long-term developmental prospects on the back end of the 53-man roster?

That remains unlikely but if Weru keeps putting good preseason film out there Roseman could be convinced that he can’t get the Nigerian pass rusher through waivers.

The recent new additions - RB Jordan Mims, DB Jaylen Mahoney, and WR Tahj Washington

An untoward reality of the NFL is players brought in late to finish off the preseason so potential contributors are protected. Mims, Mahoney, and Washington have little chance to make the practice squad, never mind the roster but they can make a good first impression to be the next man up after the injuries start to pile up.

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