7 Eagles Who Significantly Helped Their Roster Chances In Joint Practices With Patriots

The joint practices between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are officially in the books. The highlight of training camp is over.

All that's left are two preseason games to get through and a 53-man roster is set. Anti-climatic really.

There are players on the roster bubble that needed a big week to make the roster. While these players didn't seal a roster spot, it wouldn't be surprising if they made the roster on August 30.

Who helped their case the most? These seven players may hear their names called on roster cutdown day.

Enjoy our content? Make Eagles On SI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown has been effective in both of the joint practices, catching a touchdown pass in the second joint practice and finding ways to get open over the two-day session.

Getting an opportunity with the firts team offense has paid off for Brown, who has had his best week of camp. Brown is still a bubble player, but he's made up for a slow start.

Wouldn't expect to see Brown much in the preseason game on Saturday, but he should get a few snaps. The extra work with Jalen Hurts after practice has paid off.

Andy Dalton (QB)

This was a good week for Dalton, even as the QB2 battle didn't have a clear winner in Week 1 of the preseason. Dalton has been getting the majority of the QB2 reps and has looked crisp when getting rid of the football.

When the Eagles scrimmage the Patriots, Dalton is the quarterback getting reps with Jalen Hurts. That's the sign this is his job to lose.

Dalton expanded that slight lead over McKee for QB2 this week.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Coming off the momentum of his preseason interception, Ringo had a good two days in Foxborough. he had a pass breakup in the end zone on Thursday and has put himself in position to make plays, even when beaten in coverage.

Vic Fangio challenged Ringo over the last two days. Ringo has answered the call, and has palyed his way onto the roster based on how the last week has gone.

"I think Kelee is-- he's been everybody's piñata doll for a while," Fangio said Wednesday prior to practice. "I kind of sense he could be coming. We'll see...I think these two days for him are big."

Andre Sam (S)

The fourth best safety on the Eagles roster is Sam, but will the Eagles actually keep four safeties? Sam has been around for a few years on the practice squad, and his physicality stood out in the preseason opener and the joint practices with the Patriots.

If the Eagles need a fourth safety, Sam may be the one to get the call. he's bene in the system and is coming into his own as a player. The Eagles shouldn't have any issue passing him through waivers either, which may be why he won't make it.

Willie Lampkin (C/G)

Lampkin showed his physicality in 1-on-1s in the joint practices this week, impressing when going up against another opponent. Thanks to Lampkin and Drew Kendall, the Eagles depth on the interior of the offensive line isn't as questioned as it was prior to camp.

Lampkin should make the 53-man roster, and will continue to develop. He's been the camp darling, but usually those players don't me the 53. Would be shocking if Lampkin didn't make the roster.

Elijah Moore (WR)

If Brown doesn't make the 53-man roster, Moore will be the reason why. Or perhaps they both make the 53 with the way both wide receivers have played this week.

Moore was a standout on Day 1 of practice when he caught a deep ball from Jalen Hurts early in the session. He's gotten reps with the first team offense with DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon working their way back and has performed well.

Moore took an opportunity and ran with it. He has a good shot at making this team.

Chance Campbell (LB)

Vic Fangio gave the warning about Campbell last week regarding 53-man roster positions. Seems if there would be a spot for him on the roster.

Campbell displayed his athleticism in the joint practices and finds his way to the football. The Eagles second team linebackers had a good week of practice.

"Our ILB position is probably our deepest position on defense," Fangio said. "We've got (Jeremiah) Trotter and Smael (Mondon), that are two good quality players. Campbell, been hurt for a while, and Deontae (Lawson). So, I feel good about those guys."