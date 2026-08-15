8 Eagles You Might Not Be Watching But Should In Preseason Opener Vs. Ravens

There are always players to watch in the preseason, and the majority of fans know the headliners.

If our 27 winners and losers from training camp didn't provide a guide, perhaps the players that needed a big performance stood out when researching what to watch in the preseason opener against the Ravens.

There have been some under-the-radar players to watch for the preseason opener. These are the players that had good training camps to date, but are mainly buried at the bottom of the roster.

Some of these players have a chance to make the Eagles, whether that's the 53-man roster or the practice squad. They earned that opportunity after a strong start to camp.

These are the eight players -- one at a different position -- that are worth watching once the projected starters are off the field.

Quez Watkins (WR)

While Eagles fans are familiar with Watkins, the veteran wideout (and former Eagles draft pick) has had a productive training camp. The speed is still there and Watkins has made life difficult for defenders in the secondary.

Watkins isn't going to make the Eagles, but there's a spot for him on the practice squad. There could be a big reception from Watkins in the preseason opener.

John Ojukwu (G/T)

Ojukwu has performed well enough at tackle to summer to get an extended look at guard, which is where the Eagles had him in Thursday's practice. The veteran tackle was an undrafted free agent and spent the last three years with the Titans, as the Eagles brought him in this offseason on a futures deal.

If the Eagles keep five tackles, Ojukwu is the front runner for that spot. The Eagles are trying him out at guard to test position versatility, which means they like how Ojukwu is performing this summer. Watch where Ojukwu plays on the second team offensive line in the opener.

Joshua Weru (DE)

Uar Bernard is the player from the International Pathway Program that has gotten the attention this summer, but Weru -- also from the IPP -- has been better. Weru has improved each passing day of camp, even winning battles in 1-on-1s and potentially getting protected on the 53-man roster so no team claims him.

While Vic Fangio says Weru has a long ways to go (same with Bernard), so seeing Weru go up against opposing offensive lineman will be exciting. Fans haven't gotten to see Weru thanks to limited access in training camp.

Gabe Hall (DT)

Hall made the initial 53-man roster last year -- and has another chance to make it this year as well. He's in a battle with Ty Robinson for the final defensive tackle spot, and has made enough plays this summer to stay on the radar.

Hall may get into the game earlier than expected, as he's a bubble player who needs the snaps. At worst, Hall is on the practice squad.

Chance Campbell (LB)

When Vic Fangio tells writers not to leave Campbell off the 53-man roster projection, there's something to monitor. Campbell has been good this training camp, putting himself in position to make plays and finding the football.

Campbell will get a lot of opportunities this preseason, as the Eagles could keep five off-ball linebackers because of him. How Campbell performs this preseason will be vital for his roster chances.

Tariq Castro-Fields (CB)

Castro-Fields has been on the Eagles practice squad for over a year, and showcased coverage skills at Penn State. The former sixth-round pick of the 49ers has bounced around the league, but has showcased how physical he can get with wide receivers and has played well in coverage.

Castro-Fields likely isn't going to make this team, but he's worth keeping around. He could stand out this preseason.

Maximus Pulley (S)

The undrafted free agent rookie has made plays in training camp, finding ways to get to the football and become a ball hawk in the secondary. That was Pulley's game at Wofford, as he's a dark horse to make the 53.

The No. 4 safety spot is up for grabs, and Pulley has a chance to make the roster. A big preseason will certainly help.

Carson Steele (RB)

Steele is going to get a long look at running back in this one. With Dameon Pierce (hamstring) not expected to play, the Eagles will want to check out how Steele handles carrying the football.

The Eagles want a fullback in this offense, and Steele is battling with tight end Cameron Latu for the job. The former Chiefs running back is a more traditional fullback, which might be what the Eagles are looking for.

If Steele can block well in the backfield and catch a few passes, he has a good shot to make the roster.