6 Eagles On The Chopping Block That Need To Have A Strong Week 1 of Preseason

The players on the roster bubble on the Philadelphia Eagles run deep.

Based on the roster projection, there are 28 players vying for 10 spots -- this varies by position. Some players have a better opportunity to make the roster than others, but the projections have 35 roster locks.

The winners and losers heading to this preseason opener tell the story, but the preseason can change a lot of narratives. Players who struggled in training camp can play their way off the roster bubble -- or improve their roster chances.

These are six cut candidates on the Eagles that need a strong preseason opener.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown hasn't been good through the first two-and-a-half weeks of training camp. He's been passed by Darius Cooper on the wide receiver pecking order while Elijah Moore is a serious contender for a wide receiver spot on this roster.

There are reasons for the Eagles to keep Brown around, and he's expected to get the start against the Ravens. Brown just needs to catch passes and generate yards after the catch in the preseason opener.

He can take control of that final wide receiver spot with a strong performance.

Kelee Ringo (CB)

Based off his special teams ability, Ringo should be on this roster. That's not a given anymore based on how Mac McWilliams has improved at cornerback.

McWilliams is making it hard for the Eagles to cut him, and he's holding his own in the slot. Ringo hasn't been spectacular at cornerback and the Eagles know what he is at the position.

With special teams savant J.T. Gray on the roster, Ringo's roster spot isn't a given. If he can play cornerback well this preseason, that could change.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson has come along in recent practices, so perhaps his roster chances aren't as dire. There are plenty of reasons for the Eagles to keep Robinson and allow him to develop at a loaded defensive tackle position.

The key for Robinson is to perform when he gets in the game this preseason, and show the Eagles why he was a fourth-round pick last year. Robinson has bounced around the second and third team in training camp, but he's starting to show improvements after a poor start to cmap.

Will Shipley (RB)

The RB3 job is still Shipley's to lose, but he made this a competition when he didn't have to. Shipley hasn't taken the bull by the horns at the RB3, just like last year when the Eagles gave him the opportunity to be the RB2.

Dameon Pierce (hamstring) didn't practice on Thursday, so he may not play in the preseason opener. There's a golden opportunity for Shipley to solidify this job if he has a big game.

Cole Payton (QB)

Payton should be fun to watch when he gets in the game. He's not afraid to take chances and will challeneg double coverage. Unfortunately, that's where Payton gets into trouble and he ends up throwing a lot of interceptions.

The QB3 job is still there for the taking. What Payton has to do is not turn the ball over and use his legs to make big plays. If Payton can make some positive plays, he opens the battle up for QB2 and QB3.

Rocco Underwood (LS)

Underwood hasn't been consistent with his long snapping this camp. His snaps have been high on the punt team and the direction hasn't bene consistent enough to stick around.

The lone long snapper on the roster, the Eagles could bring in a veteran to challenge Underwood is he doesn't improve. This preseason will be telling if he can correct the snap and how the ball comes off his hand.