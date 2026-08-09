Each year, surprising players emerge at Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Sometime sthey become camp darlings and other times they shine in the preseason.

Fans latch on to these players, they connect with them. They want to learn who the next Vince Papale is, who is the ultimate long shot to make the team.

Some of the surprises in training camp aren't long shots, but players that were on the radar to begin with. Those players may have played their way into larger roles on the Eagles roster.

The other surprises? They have a chance to make the Eagles, even if the chances are slim.

Through eight training camp practices, let's take a look at eight surprises this summer -- and what their roster chances are. Some have earned spots on the recent 53-man roster projection.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper has been the third best wide receiver in training camp behind DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. He's been catching passes over the middle, making tough snags when getting opportunities with the first team, and has been a trusted pass catcher for Jalen Hurts (even got a shout out from him this week).

There was a battle for the WR5 job, but Cooper has seized that role. He may even be in line to get the WR4 role with the way he's playing this summer, having a better camp than last year (which helped him make the roster).

Roster chances: 90-95%. Cooper may be close to a roster lock at this rate, as there should be a spot for him.

Markel Bell (T)

Bell deserves a lot of credit for his improvement at right tackle, a position he never played prior to this summer. The Eagles have been working diligently with Bell at right tackle, and now he's ahead of Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle battle.

The Eagles are grooming Bell to be the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson, which may come sooner than expected. Bell is ahead in his development.

Roster chances: 100%. Bell was always goingt o be on this roster, but his role may have changed as he improved in camp.

Willie Lampkin (C/G)

The Eagles were hoping one of the young offensive guards would emerge this summer. That player appears to be Lampkin, as he's the second team right guard as of Day 8 of practice.

Lampkin has looked good during 1-on-1's and holding his own as a guard during the team drills. He's risen up the epth chart and is playing his way into roster consideration.

Roster chances: 55-60%. Lampkin has some work to do to earn a roster spot, but he's trending in the right direction.

Maximus Pulley (S)

Pulley has been on the third team at safety in the eraly days of camp. He's making plays to the football and getting himself noticed with his coverage skills and his ball trajectory -- which is what he did at Wofford.

Wouldn't be surprising if Pulley moves up the depth chart soon.

Roster chances: 30-35%. Pulley has a ways to go, but he's one of the UDFAs making plays.

Chance Campbell (LB)

When a player gets a shoutout from Vic Fangio, that's always a good sign towards making a roster.

"Chance is a good football player," Fangio said. "He had some injuries earlier in his career that set him back. Since the day we picked him up last year, he's shown that he's a football player and we like him"

Campbell has been making plays in camp and being in a position to make the tackle. If the Eagles keep five off-ball linebackers, Campbell has a good chance of making the team.

Roster chances: 70-75%. If Fangio likes a player, that player can't be counted out. Campbell is that player this year.

Byron Young (DT)

Young is the No. 4 defensive tackle on the roster, but he plays like a starter. He's finding ways into the backfield and disrupting the pocket, benefitting from the three stars in front of him.

There's a case to be made Young should be playing more snaps in 2026. The Eagles will have to find a way to accommodate that.

Roster chances: 100%. Unless the Eagles trade him, Young is on this team. They need him to spell the top three.

Erik Ezukanma (WR)

Ezukanma has made some good catches with the third team in camp, even getting second team snaps with the injuries at receiver. There's a lot to like with Ezukanma's speed, and he'll be fun to watch in preseason games.

Also noticeable Ezukanma can return kicks as well. May be his ticket towards a roster spot.

Roster chances: 5-10%. Never say never, but the Eagles have their five receivers. Ezukanma is making noise this summer, but he would have to standout to even be considered for WR6.

Mac McWilliams (CB)

McWilliams is getting noticed with his performance in practice, breaking up passes consistently and being around the football. The skills are there for the 2025 fifth-round pick, who's making his way towards roster consideration.

McWilliams will need to capitalize in preseason games and joint practices in order to make the team. He's been good in coverage.

Roster chances: 5-10%. The Eagles may have their five cornerbacks set, and Michael Carter can play cornerback if needed. McWilliams is a roster long shot.