A Big Trade Swing Is One Of Three Suggestions For Eagles On Draft Weekend

Perhaps it’s a case of being punch-drunk at this point, a case of too many mock drafts, too many hypothetical trades, and too much screen time. So, forgive the craziness of the following. Here are three suggestions for Eagles GM Howie Roseman for this week's draft:

Trade for a pass rusher. The big swing would be Myles Garrett, who the Browns insist they aren’t trading even though they made it easier to do just that by tweaking his contract and pushing the option bonus date in the massive contract he signed last year to just seven days before the start of the regular season.

Garrett, who wasn't pleased that Cleveland didn't retain defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, didn’t show up for the start of the Browns’ voluntary minicamp under new head coach Todd Monken, who stressed that showing up is voluntary.

“It’s voluntary,” he said on the team’s website. “We’re making a big deal out of this. We really are. It’s voluntary.”

A Trade And Two Other Suggestions For Eagles

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single-season sack record by Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Acquiring Garrett would require some salary cap finagling from Roseman, but the Eagles GM is a noted magician in that fine art. The cost would be a first-round pick, along with other selections and maybe a player like Nolan Smith. The Eagles are expected to get a first-round pick in the 2027 draft from the Patriots in a trade of A.J. Brown, so the Eagles could afford to deal a first-round pick next year, since, in theory, they will have two.

Jonathan Greenard is a possibility, too. The Eagles could surrender their second-round pick in this draft – No. 54 overall – to the Vikings for Greenard. Greenard, though, will require a contract extension that could pay him $25-$30 million a year. He will be 29 next month and is coming off a season in which he had just three sacks in 12 games. Not exactly the swing I'd take.

Stay put at No. 23 or trade down. Next year’s draft is expected to be far deeper with talent than this year’s, so why trade any capital in 2027 for a chance to move up a couple spots? Perhaps a move back would land an extra pick in next spring’s selection process.

There should be plenty of offensive linemen available at this spot, perhaps even Georgia’s Monroe Freeling. Others who could be here are Kadyn Proctor, Caleb Lomu, Blake Miller, Max Iheanachor, and guard Chase Bisontis. The Eagles could even move down, say to the Chiefs, possibly at No. 29, and still land one of those players while possibly picking up an extra selection in the expected talent-rich 2027 draft.

It should be noted that the Eagles have reportedly entertained Proctor, Lamu, Iheanachor and Bisontis on top-30 visits. Taking a guard isn’t the worst thing as long as you double back and find a tackle on Day 2 or early on Day 3, someone perhaps like Travis Burke, Caleb Tiernan, Markell Bell, or Jude Bowry. The Eagles hosted Burke, Bell, and Lowry on top-30 visits.

Find a way…to get at least one, if not two of these players: safety Treydan Stukes, tight end Max Klare, defensive end Gabe Jacas. It will be tricky since all three are climbing draft boards.

Stukes, who will turn 25 in September, was in for a top-30 visit. Klare might be the second-best tight end this class will produce, possibly behind Kenyon Sadiq. Jacas is the prospect you probably haven’t heard enough about, but all he does is sack the quarterback, with 27 of them in four seasons. Stukes and Jacas were team captains, a trait the Eagles like.