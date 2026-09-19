Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Eagles Week 2 Matchup: New Broadcaster On Fox This Week

The Philadelphia Eagles matchup against the Tennessee Titans this week isn't the most exciting on the calendar. Not with the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams coming up over the next two weeks.

This is a game the Eagles are expected to win, an opportunity to get to 2-0 before the tough part of the first quarter of the season begins. Nashville is an exciting city to visit, and the Eagles haven't played the Titans in Nashville since 2018.

The Eagles are actually 0-3 in Nashville, never winning a game in Nissan Stadium. They blew a 24-3 halftime lead in 2002 against the Titans, give up 225 yards and three touchdowns to Kenny Britt in 2010, and lost with 11 seconds left in overtime in 2018.

Nashville has been a house of horrors for the Eagles, but the 2026 group are trying to get a victory in Nissan Stadium before it closes down at the end of the year,

The Eagles are leaving early for Nashville this time around, doin the same process as they did when they headed to Tampa Bay last Sewptember -- coming away with a victory. The Real Feel temperature in Nashville is expected to be over 100 degrees on Sunday so the Eagles want to get acclimated to the Tennessee heat.

"You are constantly tweaking your schedules just to constantly improve your process<' said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "When your process is not right, it makes it harder to go about it. Now, when your process is right and you're constantly working on it, it doesn't guarantee anything. It just gives you what you believe is the best chance to win. We have [gone] through a progression with it.

"Thinking back to early in the season, I kind of look at that when the schedule comes out: What games are going to be at 1 o'clock in heat environments? That could be here in Philadelphia as well. How do we want to handle that at that particular time? What have we done in the past and studying different things?

It's just a monotonous review of your process over and over and over again with everything that you can imagine, every schedule that you can imagine, every detail you can imagine. This is what we felt like was best."

With the Eagles playing the Titans in Week 2, let's take a look at the officials and jersey combinations this week. Same with the broadcasters (1 p.m., Fox).

Announcers

Play by play: Adam Amin

Color commentator: Drew Brees

Sidelines: Kristina Pink

This is the first game the Eagles will have Brees as the color commentator since he landed with Fox. Brees was 3-0 against the Eagles in the playoffs as the quarterback of the Saints, but has been bouncing around networks as an announcer since retiring in 2020.

The Amin-Brees-Pink crew are the No. 3 broadcast team on Fox.

Referees

Clay Martin are his crew drew the Eagles-Titans matchup for Week 2. This is Martin's ninth seaosn as a referee. The last game Martin officiated that involved the Eagles was a 31-0 win over the Raiders last year.

The Eagles are 6-2 in the eight games Martin has been the head referee.

Here is Martin's crew: Steve Woods (U), Jerod Phillips (DJ), Brian Perry (LJ), Alonzo Ramsey (FJ), Eugene Hall (SJ), Greg Wilson (BJ)

Jersey Combination

All white for the first road trip of the regular season@FanDuel | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ZdMCKohypt — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 18, 2026

The Eagles will wear their midnight green helmets with white jerseys and white pants this week -- a perfect gamble when they had to pick their uniform combination over teh summer (the NFL has teams send in their jersey schedules by July).

Philadelphia wore its white jerseys and white pants combination twice last yera, both on the road. The Eagles went 1-1, with a win over the Chiefs and a loss to the Chargers.

The Eagles are 8-2 in the regular season wearing this uniform combination under Nick Sirianni.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!