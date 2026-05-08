Back to the Future: Eagles Elevate Joe Douglas In Front Office Reshuffle

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles went back to the future this week, announcing the promotion of veteran executive Joe Douglas to senior vice president of player personnel.

The move was part of a broader reshuffling across the team’s football operations, scouting, and sports medicine departments.

Aside from Adam Berry’s rapid rise to assistant general manager under Howie Roseman, Douglas’s promotion stands as arguably the most significant decision on the football side among the changes.

A respected scouting veteran with a proven eye for talent, Douglas previously served as the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2019. In that role, he played a key part in assembling the roster that delivered the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory after the 2017 season.

That success also led to Douglas landing the general manager position with the New York Jets.

He rejoined the Eagles organization in May of 2025 as a senior personnel director and advisor to Roseman, roughly six months after his tenure with the Jets ended in November of 2024.

The Right Hand

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The new title places Douglas atop the team’s scouting department in what is an added position. The Eagles will again have two vice presidents of player personnel: Chuck Walls, who has held the role since 2024, and Phil Bhaya, who was elevated from the director level.

Alan Wolking, the former co-VP of player personnel alongside Walls, was promoted to vice president of football operations and strategic initiatives, a position that encompasses both football operations and scouting.

The net result is that Douglas once again sits at the top of the personnel department and at the right hand of Roseman.

It was notable last season to watch Douglas’s reintroduction to the organization in a hybrid role that bridged the scouting department and the coaching staff. At nearly every practice, he could be seen working closely with then-offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland and assistant OL coach Greg Austin.

The goal was to quickly get Douglas up to speed on the current roster and the team’s future needs.

The decsion to rewind back to Douglas at the top of the personnel flow chart is a popular one, tied to Douglas’s reputation as one of the chief architects of the Super Bowl LII roster — the first Lombardi Trophy-winning team in Eagles franchise history.

Despite losing three key executives earlier in the offseason, including assistant GM Alec Halaby, Roseman has responded shrewdly by elevating Douglas, whose track record in player evaluation and acquisition is already well established.