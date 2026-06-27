Breaking Down Tanner McKee's Eagles Future -- Writing On The Wall

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the NFL, or do they?

Behind Jalen Hurts, there are a lot of uncertainties regarding the position. Tanner McKee was expected to be the QB2 this season, yet that hasn't been the case this spring.

In the open practices available to the media, Andy Dalton has gotten the majority of the QB2 snaps over McKee. The Eagles acquired Dalton from the Carolina Panthers for a 2027 seventh-round pick this offseason, as he was intended to be the QB3 behind Jalen Hurts and McKee.

Instead, Dalton appears to be the favorite to snatch the QB2 job from McKee heading into training camp. Where does that leave McKee?

What is McKee's imminent future with the Eagles and how does it reshape the quarterback room?

McKee's Contract Status

McKee is in the final year of his rookie contract. The 2023 sixth-round pick has a camp number of $1,191,630 this season, so he's relatively cheap for a QB2. McKee actually makes less than Dalton, who has a cap number of $1.5 million this year.

If the Eagles were to cut or trade McKee, they would have $1,145,000 in salary cap space. While it doesn't make any sense to cut McKee, the Eagles could get a high Day 3 pick for McKee because of his contract.

McKee will be a free agent after the season, and there's no guarantee the Eagles would re-sign him (especially with how the spring his unfolded).

Future outlook

The Eagles have every intent for McKee and Dalton to compete for the QB2 job, even if that position may already have a winner. There may be a reason behind Dalton getting the majority of the QB2 snaps this spring.

Dalton may be groomed as the QB2 this season as the Eagles look for a trade partner for McKee this summer. McKee would be an upgrade towards any team's quarterback room, even having an opportunity to compete for a starting job in the right situation.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals could use upgrades to their quarterback room. Notice how some of these teams have starting quarterbacks, but could use an upgrade at QB2?

Perhaps this is where McKee enters the picture. A QB2 under rookie deal that has performed well when given the opportunity to play is an asset, especially one that barely makes over $1 million a year.

McKee may not make the 53-man roster this season if he Eagles can find a trade partner and get a high Day 3 pick for him. We'll see how the summer unfolds.

What is the Eagles plan?

If McKee is traded, Dalton will enter the seaosn as the QB2. Whether Dalton is an upgrade over McKee or not at 38 years old will be determined.

The Eagles can bank on Dalton's experience and knowledge of the game, as Dalton has started 169 games in his 16-year career. Dalton has even started games while bing primarily the QB2 over the last few years and has held his own when called upon.

For $1.5 million, that's valuable for the Eagles. Especially if Jalen Hurts has to miss a game or two.

The QB2 would be in flux for 2027, as Dalton is a free agent. That would have been the case if McKee was still with the Eagles, as Philadelphia would have to make a decision to re-sign him.

The Eagles don't have a QB2 for 2027. Cole Payton is not ready and McKee and Dalton will be free agents. Let's not forget Dalton will be 39 years old laster this year.

That quarterback room will be revamped behind Jalen Hurts, assuming the Eagles give him an extension. This could look significantly different come next summer.