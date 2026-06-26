3 Eagles Offensive Veterans Whose Roster Spots Could Be in Jeopardy -- And Their Biggest Threats

Training camp is going to be an exciting for for the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only do the Eagles have a talented roster, but they have a lot of depth that could prime them to make a Super Bowl run.

With good depth on the roster, that's where the battles lie. Which of the young players are going to challenge the veterans for crucial roles on the team? Can these veterans hold off the young players?

There are a few returning offensive veterans that could lose their job by the time camp ends. Let's take a look at some of them, and who their biggest competition is for their job.

Fred Johnson (T)

Biggest competition: Markel Bell

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Bell is further along in his development than even the Eagles envisioned through spring practice. When Lane Johnson wasn't present for voluntary OTAs, it was Bell getting the first-team reps over Johnson in the practices open to the media.

Don't think that was a coincidence, as the Eagles are giving Bell an opportunity to win the No. 3 tackle job in his rookie season. Where does that leave Johnson?

The Eagles don't have a financial commitment to Johnson, as he is making just $2.1 million this season ($800,000 guaranteed). While Johnson has been their reliable swing tackle over the last few years, Bell is the expected long term successor for Johnson at right tackle.

Philadelphia is grooming Bell for the bigger role on this offensive line this summer. It's up to Johnson to hold him off.

Tanner McKee (QB)

Biggest competition: Andy Dalton

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McKee may still be traded at some point this summer, as there's potential for the Eagles to get a Day 3 pick for him. The most interesting development through all this is how the Eagles have used Andy Dalton this spring.

Dalton was expected to be the QB3 this year, challenging fifth-round rookie Cole Payton for a roster spot. The Eagles have given Dalton more reps as the QB2, having him over McKee -- who has been the QB2 over the past year -- for that spot.

Has Dalton separated himself from McKee? Not really, which is why McKee's job is still up for grabs.

The Eagles may still move on form McKee, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, but McKee is still the best option at QB2. If McKee doesn't grasp Sean Mannion's offense, his future with the organization will be in doubt regardless.

Johnny Wilson (WR)

Biggest competition: Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore

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Wilson missed all of last season with knee and ankle injuries, suffering the season-ending injury towards the end of training camp. While Wilson has been a reliable fourth option for Jalen Hurts over the years, there was no guarantee he was making the roster last year.

With Wilson back competing for a roster spot, he's seized the opportunity. Wilson had a good spring, and has been reliable catching passes in the middle of the field. Can he survive as the Eagles revamped the position?

There are two wide receiver spots open, and Wilson is in line for one of the spots. Darius Cooper made the team as an undrafted free agent last season and the Eagles still want to develop him. Moore has been productive in the league and the Eagles want to give him a long look due to the wide receiver depth.

Britain Covey is also in the mix since he can return punts. Wilson will have to battle for his job this summer, so there's no guarantee he'll be on this roster.

The Eagles like Wilson, but he's also heading into a crucial third year with the franchise. There are legitimate challengers for his spot.