8 Eagles That Struggled the Most at Minicamp (And Hurt Their Roster Chances)

Mandatory minicamp is in the rearview mirror for the Philadelphia Eagles, with a lot to take away over the two-day session.

Are the Eagles in a better spot than where they were when the spring begin? In some ways yes, even though the real test won't commence until the pads come on. Even though it's hard for gauge where the team is at, it's a different story for the players.

The stock rose and fell for some of those players during minicamp, while others stood out in the two-day session. While there were stand outs, there are always players that struggle -- even in shells and shorts.

We'll focus on the players that struggled in minicamp, and hurt their chances of making the roster in the process. Some players may still make the roster anyway, but there will be more convincing the front office to make the roster once the pads come on.

Cole Payton (QB)

Payton struggled learning Sean Mannion's offense, which was to be expected for a developmental quarterback the Eagles took in the fifth round. Even if there were low expectations for Payton, the Eagles didn't expect him to be this poor in minicamp.

Poor decision making and a slow release hurt Payton, who has much to prove this summer. The Eagles aren't keeping four quarterbacks and have parted ways with Day 3 quarterbacks before.

This summer is up to Payton to show improvement.

Myles Hinton (G/T)

One of the benefits Hinton has going for him is position versatility. The Eagles moved Hinton inside from tackle to guard, and Hinton is still learning on the job. Hinton had the reps over Micah Morris one day, but the Eagles reshuffled the depth chart the next day.

Playing guard might not be a good sign for Hinton, as the Eagles are trying to justify keeping him around. Hinton will need a huge summer to make this team.

Ty Robinson (DT)

Robinson has been a disappointment over the past year, and his roster spot isn't given. Byron Young has outperformed Robinson since last season, and is ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, so Robinson isn't a roster lock despite being a fourth round pick last season. Keep in mind Uar Bernard will likely have a roster spot reserved for him.

Robinson will need to show some potential, or he won't be on this roster come September.

Grant Calcaterra (TE)

Calcaterra has been on this roster the past several years, but the Eagles are revamping the tight end position this year. Johnny Mundt is on a one-year deal like Calcaterra, but the players are in completely different places on the depth chart.

Stone Smartt is ahead of Calcaterra at this point, as Calcaterra is a long shot to make this team. He's been a productive backup over teh last few years, but that means little in this offense.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper is still in line for one of the final wide receiver spots, but Johnny Wilson and Elijah Moore looked to outperform him in minicamp. Wide receiver is going to be one of the toughest roster battles and Cooper is right in the thick of that fight.

If the Eagles don't have a better option at punt returner, there may a spot for Britain Covey -- so something to keep in mind. The Eagles like Cooper and want to continue to develop him.

Willie Lampkin (G/C)

The Eagles took a chance on Lampkin last year by claiming him off waivers from the Rams, despite an injury that kept him on the mend throughout most of last year. Lampkin is back, but hasn't really separated himself from a backup guard battle that's wide open.

There are spots to be had, yet Lampkin can't get off the third team. Not a great sign.

Cameron Williams (T)

Williams was a sixth-round pick last season, and spent most of the year on injured reserve. He was activated to the roster and ended up playing tackle in the final game of the regular season.

Williams is behind Fred Johnson and Markel Bell on the depth chart, buried on the third team. He likely isn't going to pass either of them if both are healthy.

There isn't much to write about with Williams. He's just training camp depth at this stage of the game.

Jakorian Bennett (CB)

Bennett had his opportunity to start last season, but never seized the moment. He's a good player, yet might not be a fit in the Eagles defense.

The Eagles already have their three starters at cornerback, and Kelee Ringo is aheda of Bennett. Jonathan Jones is the top backup on the outside and in the slot. There may not be any room for Bennett this fall.

Bennett will really need to stand out, but it's hard to do that on the third team.