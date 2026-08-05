PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles general manager Howie Roseman agreed to send a seventh-round draft pick to Carolina to acquire Andy Dalton at the end of March, Tanner McKee’s reaction was, “Bring it on.”

“I would say being in the NFL, every year you’re going to have to compete and earn your spot,” said McKee after a Tuesday practice that ran an hour, 46 minutes, the longest of training camp. “I’m looking forward to it. As an athlete, you have to love competition, you have to love to compete, so when Howie told me the news, I was excited. It was another opportunity.”

So, the battle to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts is well underway (and here's the early leader). There was no such battle last year when McKee entered as the clear No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts. Not this year. His practice reps haven’t been as plentiful as they were in the summer of 2025, because he and Dalton are splitting them.

“I don’t think you can be surprised whenever they bring in somebody or whenever there is competition, because in the NFL there’s always going to be competition,” said McKee. “They are trying to improve the roster every year, so anybody they can bring in to make you compete and make you earn your spot, that’s what everybody wants. For a player, it’s great. It is great to have somebody push you and make you better. The stakes at practice are a little bit higher, so it makes it fun.”

The winner of the battle may not even be in either one of their hands. It could be determined by rookie Cole Payton.

If Payton shows the kind of progress and development the Eagles hoped for when they drafted him in the fifth round out of North Dakota State, he could become the No. 3 quarterback and allow the Eagles to possibly trade McKee for a late-round pick in next year’s draft.

Does Andy Dalton Have Leg Up To Be No. 2?

Andy Dalton goes through a drill during an Eagles training camp practice in 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

This is McKee’s final season under his rookie contract, so the Eagles could choose to get something for him rather than pay him. All speculation, of course, but not terribly far-fetched.

Both McKee and Dalton have had their moments during camp. So, too, has Payton, but could he possibly be ready to be the emergency quarterback after a month of training camp and a handful of weeks of OTAs in the spring?

It is something to watch.

As for Dalton, he has played in schemes similar to the one Sean Mannion is introducing to the Eagles. Perhaps a leg up in taking over the No. 2 spot. Dalton, who will turn 39 in October, is also used to being a backup, something he has been for that last couple of seasons, though he has 169 starts in 15 NFL seasons.

“Tanner’s been great,” said Dalton. “You can tell the confidence that he has in playing. He’s smart. He understands exactly what we’re trying to do. So, I’ve been impressed with Tanner. It’s been fun just to build the relationship with him as well. We’ve got a great room.”

When he was a starter, he said the one thing he looked for in his backup was support.

“That’s one of the big things, just trying to instill confidence,” he said. “Making sure you’re seeing things the same way. That’s kind of the approach I’ve taken. Do nothing but support and kind of build them up, especially on the sideline during the games … and be a sounding board, give the best advice that you can.”