Breaking Down The 10 Spots Available on Eagles 53-Man Roster (And Who Gets Them)

The Philadelphia Eagles report to training camp in less than a week and roster battles will be the topic of conversation over the next five weeks.

How many roster spots are really available?

When examining the 90-man roster, the players were broken down into four categories: Roster locks, likely to make roster, on the bubble, and little to no shot.

Tallying up the roster locks and likely to make roster -- 30 Eagles are roster locks and 13 are likely to make the roster. That's 43 spots on this team that are settled. You can see the 43 spots occupied here.

This means there are 10 spots available across the board. Who gets those 10 spots and what positions are those spots up for grabs?

What to know where the 53-man roster gets intriguing? Well here it is.

We'll break down the positions and which players have the best chance at those 10 available roster spots. This is how a 53-man roster takes shape and what spots are really available.

Quarterback

Spot available: 1

The players: Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

There are really two positions at stake here. Dalton is the player that's likely to make roster due to him taking the majority of the QB2 reps in minicamp. He appears to have one of the two available roster spots.

Whether the Eagles decide to trade Tanner McKee or not is the uncertainty here. The Eagles could fetch a Day 3 pick for McKee, but what if he beats Dalton out for QB2?

What if Payton continues to struggle? Does he deserve a roster spot?

Two spots are available at quarterback between three players. This comes down to what the front office does with McKee.

Wide receiver

Spots available: 2

The players: Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Elijah Moore, Britain Covey

The Eagles ahve four recievers that are going to make this roster. What about WR5 and WR6? And this is assuming they keep six receivers.

Wilson is a favorite of Jalen Hurts and had a strong minicamp. The Eagles need a blocking receiver, someone who doesn't always have to catch the football and do the dirty work. This is where Wilson and Cooper have a shot at making this team. The Eagles also like to develop young receivers, which is also where Cooper comes in.

Moore may be the odd man out, even though he's good enough to make the team. He doesn't block well and he doesn't return purts at the rate like Covey does. Covey was one of the best punt returners in the league a few years ago.

Two spots are available at maximum. There may only be one as well.

Offensive line

Spots available: 4 (1 tackle, three interior)

The players: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, Drew Kendall, Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce

The roster locks on the offensive line are the five starters and Markell Bell. Let's assume the Eagles go with 10 offensive linemen here.

There's a tackle spot available, and three interior offensive linemen spots. The No. 3 guard battle is one of the most intriguing in camp, as it's wide open with all the players that have never taken a regular season snap at guard.

Have to assume Kendall's chances of making the roster are very good, since he is the backup center and can play guard. Look at the players cross training at tackle and guard too, like Myles Hinton.

Jordan is the veteran of the group, but he plays left guard and has made all his starts at left guard.

The reality? This battle will last until the final week of camp. There are so many ways the Eagles can pick these four players.

Defensive tackle

Spots available: 1

The players: Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson, Uar Bernard

This is the deepest position on the Eagles, one where the front office may reserve a spot for Bernard in order to protect him after the Eagles spent all summer to develop him.

Three spots are locks, and Byron Young is essentially a lock if Ty Robinson continue sto struggle. What if Robinson plays well and develops in year two? Do the Eagles view Young as an asset and trade him?

This could be a position where the Eagles take six players. The six roster spots will be worth it.

Cornerback

Spots available: 2

The players: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, Ambry Thomas

There are three roster locks at cornerback, and Jonathan Jones is as close as you can get to a fourth. Are the Eagles going to keep six cornerbacks? Should they?

This may come down to one spot, based on the players cross training at cornerback and safety. Michael Carter and Kapena Gushiken fall into that category.

Ringo is an excellent special teams player, and is in line for that spot. Bennett has fallen out of favor with Vic Fangio and the other two listed are long shots.

Based on how safety plays out, the Eagles may only carry five cornerbacks.

Safety

Spots available: 2

The players: Michael Carter, Cole Wisniewski, J.T. Gray, Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

There's a starting spot up for grabs, but Marcus Epps is the overwhelming favorite right now to take that job. Anthony Harris was a starter on Day 1 of training camp in 2022 and didn't make the 53, so we'll see.

Assuming Andrew Mukuba and Epps are the starters, there are likely two spots available at safety. Carter may be in line for one of them, but this is as open as can be.

This doesn't even include if the Eagles acquire a safety over the next few weeks. So much is up in the air here.

The verdict

Based on this evaluation, there are 12 available roster spots for 10 spots.

This comes down to how many players at a certain position group the Eagles decide to keep.

They could keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, or be creative the fists few weeks and have two active with the third as a practice squad elevation.

Will they ride with six receivers or go with five? The same can be said with cornerback and defensive tackle. What if the Eagles decide to go with six pass rushers or four tight ends? What position does that affect?

The final 53-man roster will tell a lot, but there's going to be some interesting roster gymnastics from roster spots 44 to 53.

This is the fun of training camp -- figuring out all the pieces to the puzzle.