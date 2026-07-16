How Many Eagles From Hit-And-Miss 2025 Draft Will Survive Training Camp?

The Philadelphia Eagles have hit on a lot of draft classes over the past five years. The jury is still out on the 2025 class, yet that's to be expected after just one year.

There are still a lot of uncertainties with the majority of this class. Some of the players in the 2025 class may not have a future with the Eagles, which is more of a byproduct of having a talented roster than them as prospects.

The Eagles have two starters from this class in Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba, and both can be long-term starters in this defense. The rest of the class is up in the air.

As the Eagles head into 2026 training camp, how many of the players from the 2025 draft class will survive (and some are already gone). The players that may not make the roster is longer than you think.

1st Round: Jihaad Campbell

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Campbell is set to take the reins as the starter next to Zack Baun at off-ball linebacker. The Eagles believe Campbell is going to be the next premium player in their defense -- if Campbell can stay on the field.

There may be competition from Jeremiah Trotter Jr., but Campbell will have a significant role in this defense regardless.

Roster chances: 100%

2nd round: Andrew Mukuba

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Mukuba played his way into the starting lineup last year before he was lost for the season with a fractured ankle and fibula. He's the best safety on the roster this season and has a starting job on lock.

Who starts opposite Mukuba remains up in the air. Mukuba is another player in this draft class the Eagles believe can be a long-term solution on this defense.

Roster chances: 100%

4th round: Ty Robinson

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This is where things get interesting. Robinson has an uphill battle to climb to ensure his spot on the roster after struggling last season in his rookie campaign.

The Eagles are deep at defensive tackle, but Robinson struggled to get on the field. He was passed by Byron Young a sthe No. 4 defensive tackle, who had a very good seaosn ina limited role.

There's a spot for Uar Bernard at defensive tackle, so where does Robinson fit into the equation? The Eagles shouldn't give up on Robinson yet, but he needs a good summer to stick around.

Even if Robinson does make the roster, he won't be playing much this year if the top four tackles are healthy.

Roster chances: 55%

5th round: Mac McWilliams

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The Eagles are pretty deep at cornerback, and there may not be room for McWilliams at the inn.

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen have roster spots, but it's a free-for-all after that. McWilliams will be battling Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, and Ambry Thomas for a spot.

If the Eagles keep six cornerbacks. McWilliams has a chance. Keep in mind he played just 49 combined snaps last season on defense and special teams.

This all comes down to how McWilliams performs this summer, and how he carves a role on special teams.

Roster chances: 50%

5th round: Smael Mondon

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There was a lot to like about Mondon's game last season, especially on special teams.

The Eagles have depth at off-ball linebacker, and Mondon played well enough in training camp last season to get first team looks in the dime package. Mondon found his way onto the field via special teams, and should do the same this year.

All Mondon can do is keep developing. He may contribute to this defense in a few years.

Roster chances: 100%

5th round: Drew Kendall

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An opportunity is there to be the No. 3 guard on the Eagles, Even if Kendall has never played a regular season snap at guard, he's a prime candidate to win that job.

Even if Kendall isn't the No. 3 guard, he's the backup center on the offensive line. The Eagles still want Kendall to cross train at guard as well.

There's uncertainty on the interior of the offensive line. Kendall isn't one of them.

Roster chances: 100%

6th round: Myles Hinton

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The Eagles must see something in Hinton to move him inside to guard, trying to create a hybrid guard/tackle out of him. Hinton has yet to play an NFL game, as his rookie season was essentially a redshirt year.

Tackle is pretty crowded with Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, and Markel Bell. There's an opportunity for Hinton to earn a roster spot at guard.

Hinton will be competing with Michael Jordan, Drew Kendall, Hollin Pierce, Willie Lampkin, and Micah Morris for a job. He'll have his hands full fighting for a roster spot.

Roster chances: 30%

6th round: Cameron Williams

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Williams did play in Week 18 last season, which was essentially a trial run to see if he can become a backup tackle with the Eagles. There may still be a future for Williams in Philadelphia, if he can outplay Fred Johnson this summer -- or if the Eagles part ways with Johnson.

Maybe the Eagles keep five tackles. If they do, Williams may have a roster spot. This is a big summer for Williams.

Roster chances: 25%