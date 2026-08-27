Cam Jurgens’ Health Emerges As Major Bright Spot At Eagles Training Camp

PHILADELPHIA — One of the more encouraging developments at Eagles training camp this summer has been the consistent availability of two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, whose back issues limited him a year ago.

Asked how his back feels heading toward the regular season, Jurgens sounded optimistic and grounded in the daily process that has gotten him to this point.

“It’s feeling better,” the Nebraska product said Wednesday after the final Eagles’ camp practice. “I feel like it’s just trying to be consistent with everything and my process, my rehab, and getting ready for practice every day, and just try to work those little things.

“So then little by little it’s going to get better. And I feel like every week it’s been making improvements. I’m really happy with where I’m at. And heading into the season, I feel like I’m in a lot better spot than I was last year.”

That improvement, perhaps fueled by Jurgens’ trip to Colombia for stem cell treatment, has shown up in the veteran’s ability to handle the physical demands of camp, even when the schedule piled on consecutive difficult days.

Jurgens acknowledged the inevitable ups and downs but said he has been pleasantly surprised by how his body has responded.

The Grind

Drew Kendall (No. 66) and Cam Jurgens (No. 51) chat before a training camp practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“I mean there’s always like good and bad days with that, especially, I mean even today,” Jurgens explained when describing a short but up-tempo practice that followed a scrimmage-like environment the night before at Lincoln Financial Field and a long-drive session before that.

“I mean, I feel like three days ago we had a long drive day, and then we go into a long scrimmage last night where I feel felt like a game,and then today we got another practice just like back to back to back,” Jurgens said of the grind. “You never know how your body’s going to recover, but we’re all dealing with that, you know?

“It’s not like that during the season. You get into a normal structure, but I’m happy with how [the back is] responding.”

The only thing that derailed Jurgens from taking every first-team snap this summer was the oppressive heat and humidity of South Philadelphia.

“I think the heat may have got me a couple days,” he smiled. “... It happens. It happens. It got me a few times at the start.”

That said, the broader picture remains positive. When healthy, the Eagles’ offensive line is arguably the best in the NFL.

For Jurgens, simply being available day after day has carried extra value as the Eagles install a new offense.

“It’s great, especially with a new offense, getting those reps in, communicating with the guys, and no matter who’s next to me, who’s a tackle or guard, it’s good talking to everybody and talking through that terminology and being able to be out there to make the mistakes to go in and work on it,” Jurgens said.

Jurgens’ daily presence at camp ranks among the clearer success stories of the summer for the Eagles.

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