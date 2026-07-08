Eagles C Cam Jurgens: Pro Bowler Last Season Is No. 16 On Best Player List

Cam Jurgens played through pain last season -- a lot of pain.

Dealing with a back injury that lingered from the 2024 playoffs, Jurgens persevered through that pain and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. Back problems don't go away, and neither did Jurgens'.

Jurgens was limited to 14 games last season, and seemed off when he actually was on the field. He didn't display the same leverage as he did the season before, knowing the back pain was becoming too much to overcome.

“It was suffocating my leg. It was hard to walk,” Jurgens admitted back in March. “I don’t know how I was playing. It was easily the worst month of my life, but also kinds the best month of my life because we won the Super Bowl.

"But, it was just miserable. Just the pain and get surgery, then trying to get back for the next year."

Jurgens took the unconventional approach to getting his back right, getting stem cell treatment in Columbia. He participated in every spring practice that was open to the media.

A healthy Jurgens is excellent for the Eagles -- and also why he comes in at No. 16 on the Eagles' top-25 players list for 2026.

Why Jurgens is so important

Jurgens is the starting center for the Eagles, the center the franchise groomed for two years to become the heir apparent to Jason Kelce. Once Kelce retired after the 2023 season, the center position fell to Jurgens.

All Jurgens has done is madetwo Pro Bowls in the two seasons he's been the Eagles center.

Jurgens didn't allow a sack last season despite his back injury. He allowed allowed just eight pressures last season, a 1.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback. His 2025 season was better than 2024 (when he allowed four sacks and had a 3.9% pressure rate allowed per dropback).

Even with the back injury, Jurgens was a better player in 2025 than in 2024 (when the back injury occurred). If Jurgens is right in 2026, there's an opportunity for him to have an All-Pro season.

Is Jurgens healthy?

Jurgens has participated in every OTA and minicamp practice that has been available to the media, a positive sign the back issues are behind him. The stem cell treatment has helped, along with the longer offseason since the Eagles were eliminated in the wild card round last season.

Admitting the stem cell treatment is making Jurgens feel better is one thing, but the Eagles are also managing Jurgens through the summer to have him ready to play 17 games at 100%. Or at least get him to Week 1 with 100% health.

It might be, ‘Hey, you need to take this drill off,’ or, ‘We’ve got to get you in this type of shape,’”Eagles offensive line coach Chris Kuper said to Eagles On SI. “I know Landon went through a bunch last year. Having a true offseason to get his body right is going to help. Offensive linemen need to work on strength, flexibility, and movement skills. If that’s taken away, you’re playing catch-up all year.”

What happens if Jurgens gets hurt?

With the back injury, it's important to know who is Jurgens' backup. That would be Drew Kendall, a sixth-round pick from last season.

The Eagles are high on Kendall, as he's arguably their top interior lineman entering camp (we have not seen Michael Jordan play yet). Kendall started Week 18 at center, Kendall played 62 snaps in Week 18, allowing one pressure in the game -- 2.2% pressure rate allowed per dropback.

If Jurgens does have to miss time, the Eagles can go to Kendall. While Kendall's strength is playing center, the Eagles are cross training him at guard.

They used the same philosophy with Jurgens, having him play at right guard before he took over for Kelce. Jurgens even started at right guard in the 2023 season.

Why we ranked Jurgens here

Jurgens made the top-25 list based on a final vote tally from the three Eagles on SI voters: Publisher/Editor Jeff Kerr, insider John McMullen, and writer Ed Kracz. Jurgens finished with 49 points, on a scale where the lowest points wins.

Jurgens finished in a tie with Tariq Woolen, and the tiebreaker was based on which player was voted the highest between the three writers. One voter put Jurgens at 14th, which moved him ahead of Woolen.

Kerr voted Jurgens 14th, McMullen 18th, and Kracz 17th. Here are where the other Eagles on the top-25 list landed so far.

No. 17 -- Tariq Woolen (49 points)

No. 18 -- Nolan Smith (50 points)

No. 19 -- Jihaad Campbell (53 points)

No. 20 -- Tyler Steen (63 points)

No. 21 -- Andrew Mukuba (65 points)

No. 22 -- Braden Mann (65 points)

No. 23 -- Makai Lemon (74 points)

No. 24 -- Jake Elliott (77 points)

No. 25 -- Tank Bigsby (80 points)