Confidence Meter: How Close Are Eagles to Firing Nick Sirianni During Bye Week?

The Eagles' 2026 season has spiralled out of control.

The Eagles have lost seven consecutive games heading into their bye week, a streak that dates back to late September, and head coach Nick Sirianni has been unable to stop the bleeding. As a result, some have suggested that the Eagles should move on from Sirianni in the middle of the current campaign, despite the fact that he led the team to a victory in Super Bowl 59 just last year.

But would the Eagles actually make such a drastic move involving the most successful coach in franchise history? That seems very doubtful.

Nick Sirianni deserves dignity from the Eagles

During his first five seasons on the sideline in Philadelphia, Sirianni led the Eagles to five playoff appearances, two Super Bowl berths and one win in the big game. He has the highest regular-season winning percentage in franchise history and the second-most playoff wins.

If nothing else, his previous success should afford Sirianni the dignity of not being fired midseason, especially a season in which injuries have absolutely ravaged the roster. Sirianni hasn't had his starting quarterback for the past month, and a plethora of other key contributors have missed legitimate time due to various ailments. That's not necessarily an excuse, just a fact. Sirianni hasn't been dealt a full deck this season, and while he's been unable to maximize the deck he has been dealt, it's fair to wonder whether that's a fireable offense, especially since we've seen what he can do with a full deck.

The Eagles aren't going anywhere this season, anyway, and they're not in danger of missing out on the franchise's next great coach if they don't act quickly. It's not like there's a mastermind waiting in the wings to take over the team.

On the contrary, firing Sirianni in the middle of the season would do little for the franchise other than to send a message, but the message might not even be one that the organization wants to send. How would other coaches, and potential Sirianni replacements, feel after seeing a Super Bowl-winning coach thrown out the door at the first sign of turbulence? Why would a prime coaching candidate want to come to an organization that treats successful coaches that way? If the Eagles want to move on from Sirianni, they should absolutely wait until the offseason to do so.

Midseason coaching changes are not the Eagles' M.O.

Plus, moving on from coaches in the middle of the season simply isn't the Eagles' M.O. under owner Jeffrey Lurie. Since Lurie took over as the owner of the team in 1994, he has fired five head coaches. Four of those coaches—Rich Kotite, Ray Rhodes, Andy Reid and Doug Pederson—were all fired directly after the season came to an end.

Chip Kelly is the only coach who was fired by the Eagles during the season under Lurie. He was fired with just one game remaining in the 2016 season, and he hadn't experienced a fraction of the success with the organization that Sirianni has. So, the decision to move on from Sirianni mid-season would buck a major trend for the Eagles as an organization, which makes the move seem even less likely.

Nick Sirianni doesn't seem concerned about his future in Philadelphia

For what it's worth, Sirianni doesn't seem especially concerned about his future in Philly. While speaking prior to Philadelphia's Week 9 game against the Giants, Sirianni stressed that he continues to feel full support from Lurie despite the team's struggles this season.

“I’ve always felt I have nothing but complete support from Mr. Lurie, in everything, through good times, through bad times. That’s huge, right? That’s huge to be able to know that the owner has your back in all these situations," Sirianni said.

“We’ve been [at the] high of highs, we’ve been low, and I’ve felt nothing but support and my communication remains the same with him as it has whether we’re on a winning streak or whether we’re on a losing streak." Nick Sirianni, Eagles HC

He likely wouldn't acknowledge any difference publicly, but it certainly sounds like a midseason firing would come as a surprise to Sirianni himself.

How likely is Nick Sirianni to be fired during Eagles' bye week?

Crazier things have happened, but it would be extremely surprising if the Eagles moved on from Sirianni during the current campaign, both because of his previous success and the lack of other options available at the present time.

Confidence meter: 1/10

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