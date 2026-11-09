Kracz: Nick Sirianni Looks Out of Answers as Bye Week Brings Decision Point on Job Security

PHILADELPHIA – It’s quite possible the Eagles end the season with a 15-game losing streak, a 2-15 record, and a top-five draft pick.

It’s quite possible Nick Sirianni won’t be around to see the Eagles threaten the NFL record for consecutive losses. The 2008 Lions and 2017 Browns both went 0-16, so 16 is the record.

It’s quite possible that Sirianni has coached his last game. With all eyes on Tuesday’s trade deadline, there will be some rubbernecking this week with all eyes on Sirianni as the Eagles take their bye.

Owner has been patient before firing coaches in the past

Jeffrey Lurie fired Chip Kelly with one game left in the 2015 season, but he allowed Ray Rhodes to stay until the end of a 3-13 season in 1998, he allowed Andy Reid to complete a 4-12 year in 2012, and Doug Pederson to finish a 4-11-1 year in 2020 before dropping the guillotine.

It stands to reason that Sirianni will be allowed to finish this year, no matter how it ends. He has made the playoffs in all five of his seasons and has taken the Eagles to two Super Bowls, helping the franchise win its second Lombardi Trophy just two years ago.

For some reason, he doesn’t get much credit for all that because the assumption is that he was handed a championship roster, which is the wrong assumption. What coach does that without talent, and how many coaches fail to do it with all that talent?

Running it back in 2027 doesn't seem like the right answer

You could make the case that Sirianni should be allowed to return for the 2027 season because, really, what team can survive 12 games without its starting quarterback? To run it back in 2027 is probably asking too much at this point, because the coach doesn’t seem to have any answers on how to end this losing streak.

Maybe the decision to relieve him of his duties has already been made. The coach was late to his press conference after Sunday’s 19-11 loss to the New York Giants—another game in which the offense was terrible.

It took about 75 minutes after the game ended for him to get to the podium. Asked about his tardiness, he said he had players stopping by his office to talk. There is speculation that maybe they stopped in to say good-bye, knowing he won’t be back when the team reconvenes after taking this week off.

Here’s what the coach said about keeping reporters waiting to fire questions at him: “Everyone puts everything they have into this, so I want to make sure I talk to every guy first of all after the game.

“Then a couple of the guys stopped in the office just to talk through it. That's not unusual. I appreciate the connection that we have there. But yeah, it was a little bit later because of that. So, I appreciate you guys waiting around and waiting on that because I'm always going to be there for my players first and foremost.”

Nov 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni shakes hands with New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The locker room isn’t a fun place these days, obviously. The mood is somber, almost funeral—no music, no smiles, just beaten-down players trying to find answers.

If one thing is clear at this stage, it’s that Sirianni has no ideas how to turn the team’s fortunes around.

He continues to talk about details and how everything is on the table, but that change for the sake of change isn't necessarily the answer. Of course, he said that last week too about Tanner McKee, anointing him “our guy” one day, then 24 hours later, changing his mind.

So, who knows what to believe from him anymore?

“We all have things that we've got to get better at and we've got to figure it out on offense,” he said. “I mean, I think our defense is playing solid. I think they're doing really good things and it's hard to keep the game there. I think we've got some things that we're doing on special teams that have been really good, and then we can be more consistent in that particular case, but we have to figure it out on offense. That's coaches, that's players, that's everybody.”

Eagles on SI followed up by asking why the offense has been so difficult to figure out halfway through the season.

His answer: “It's a little bit of everything and it starts with me, and I have to do my best and get everybody playing with the level of detail and coaching with the level of detail that has become our standard here for the Philadelphia Eagles. I'll fight like hell to do that.”

Nine games in it seems he has lost the fight.

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