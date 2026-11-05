Nick Sirianni's Job Is Seemingly Safe Despite Eagles' Ongoing Six-Game Slide

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. – For six years, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has had head coach Nick Sirianni’s back. That hasn’t changed, even as the coach endures some of the toughest times of his coaching career, trying everything he can to end a six-game losing streak.

“I've always felt I have nothing but complete support from Mr. Lurie, in everything, through good times, through bad times,” Sirianni said before the Eagles hit the practice field on Wednesday. “That's huge, right? That's huge to be able to know that the owner has your back in all these situations.”

Sirianni is on the hot seat. Depending on where you get your betting odds, he is listed as the first head coach to get fired. It won’t happen—if it happens at all—until the end of the season. It’s not usually Lurie’s style to do that, though he cut bait with Chip Kelly before the final game of the 2015 season. That had become an intolerable situation, however.

Sirianni’s situation isn’t Kelly’s, even as the Eagles muddle along on a six-game losing streak to fall to 2-4 and get ready for a visit from the New York Giants on Sunday.

Remember when the Eagles suffered an embarrassing 32-9 loss in the wild-card round of the 2023 playoffs? Sirianni had his team 10-1 that year, and it looked like the Eagles would land back in the Super Bowl, a season after losing to the Chiefs in the final seconds.

Jeffrey Lurie's coaching decision could resemble 2023

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie walks down the tunnel before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were issues, though, and Philly lost five of their last six to land second in the NFC East. Then came that playoff laydown in Tampa.

Sirianni’s seat was red-hot. Lurie didn’t think so, or at least he took some time to decompress from the disappointment of not making it back to the playoffs to try to make another run to the Super Bowl. The owner went yacht shopping at the conclusion of the season and decided to bring back his coach.

It was a good decision. Sirianni returned the following year and helped deliver the Eagles another Super Bowl title.

“We've been through high highs, we've been low,” the Eagles' coach said, “and I've felt nothing but support, and my communication remains the same with him as it has, whether we're on a winning streak or whether we're on a losing streak.

“I love that. I love that steadiness, and I'm trying to give that same thing to the guys—the consistency, the steadiness—because I know I'm receiving it from the very top.”

Perhaps that steadiness is revealing itself in ways unseen outside the team’s Jefferson Health Training Complex.

“I think the guys have been steady in how they come into work ready to go,” Sirianni said. “Obviously losing six in a row sucks, right? There's no doubt about it. But what I believe is, every time they come in here, they're ready to work, they're ready to get better, and it shows you the guys that we have in this building, that they're coming back every single day hungry to do everything we can do to turn it around.”

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