What Eagles Must Receive in Potential A.J. Brown Trade Come June 1

The countdown is on until the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown part ways.

Brown is expected to be traded by the Eagles on June 1, when the Eagles can split the dead cash and not take a massive hit by moving on. Brown wants to move on and the Eagles are handling business professionally.

Both are as this process unfolds, as neither side have been speaking on the topic. The only side that's addressed it are the Eagles with the vague "A.J. Brown is an Eagle" statement.

Perhaps the trade comes on June 1. Perhaps its dragged out a few more days until NFL teams go on their five-week recess in mid-June to late-July.

The Eagles are hoping to have a suitor for Brown besides the New England Patriots, and they have a few weeks to gauge teams interest. Teams also know Brown's days are numbered in Philadelphia, which could lessen the value of what the Eagles get in return.

No matter what the Eagles receive for Brown, general manager Howie Roseman has to come away with one of these options. The first one on this list is the most important for the immediate future of the franchise.

2027 first-round pick

This is what the Eagles are trying to get for Brown, and should shoot for. Brown is still one of the top receivers in the game, and a team acquiring him should be paying for the past production along with the potential Brown has two-to-three good years left in him.

Teams paying for a No. 1 wide receiver, especially teams that need one, have to part with a first-round pick in a loaded 2027 draft. Draft picks are treated like 18-karat gold these days, but can that first-round pick carry the same value as a No. 1 wide receiver that's 29 years old and coming off four straight 1,000-yard seasons?

The Eagles are tough negotiators for a reason. The 2027 first-round pick may be the starting point.

2028 first-round pick

A first-round pick is what the Eagles have to receive, but a 2028 first-round pick is a consolation prize. The pick is a premium pick, but doesn't have the same merit as a 2027 first-round pick at this moment.

Whether the 2028 draft is going to be as good as the 2027 draft is too soon to tell. The Eagles also can't project how the team they are trading with will be in the 2027 season, which affects their 2028 first-round pick. That 2028 first-round pick loses the value until the 2027 season is completed.

The 2028 first-round pick is valuable, but not as valuable as 2027 -- yet.

A starting-caliber guard or safety

This is in addition to a high draft pick, something the Eagles can use for the 2026 season.

Roseman loves player-for-player swaps, or having a player included as part of the swap. Why not acquire a starting-caliber safety or guard in exchange for Brown?

The Eagles don't spend a lot of money on safety, as the $5.2 million in cash spent is the lowest in the NFL. The projected starting safety next to Andrew Mukuba is Marcus Epps, so there's room for improvement.

As for right guard, Tyler Steen is fine as a starter. The Eagles could choose to improve there, but what the interior offensive line needs is depth. Behind Steen and Landon Dickerson, the combination of Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce, and Micah Morris have played a combined zero regular season snaps at guard.

Depth is sorely needed at guard, but also a starting-caliber player in case the Eagles decide to move on from Steen after 2026 (Steen is a free agent). Perhaps the Eagles can fetch back a younger guard as part of the Brown return.

Maybe Roseman has something creative up his sleeve in the Brown return. Strengthing a weakness on the roster is a way.