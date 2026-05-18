Three Teams That Could Steal A.J. Brown From Patriots In Potential Eagles Trade

The consensus suitor for A.J. Brown is the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have emerged as a strong frontrunner for Brown, who likely won't be with the Philadelphia Eagles long after June 1. The Eagles are anticipating a first-round pick back for Brown, but whether that pick comes in 2027 or 2028 is the biggest question.

What makes a potential Brown trade interesting is the Patriots essentially emerging as the only suitor. The Los Angeles Rams appeared interested in Brown at one point, but that ship appears to have sailed. No other teams have really emerged as contenders for Brown.

Perhaps the Brown contract with the Eagles has a lot to do with the lack of suitors. The Eagles are better off trading Brown after June 1 due to splitting the dead cap for 2027 and 2028 as opposed to taking a massive hit with a trade prior to that date. If Brown was traded in March with a pre-June 1 designation, the Eagles would have ended up with significantly more suitors but a huge hit on their salary cap.

Trading Brown after June 1 softens the blow, even if the contract dictates this year isn't the best to move on.

The Patriots and Brown need each other at this stage. While Brown is likely to end up in New England, are there any other teams that could emerge as suitors and jack up the price? Are any teams willing to pay the reminder of Brown's contract?

The more suitors for Brown -- the better for the Eagles.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Could the Jaguars become players for Brown in the coming weeks?

Jacksonville has Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers as its top three wide receivers. Travis Hunter is playing both ways, so he's also in the mix. The Jaguars are deep at wide receiver, even with Thomas regressing after a strong rookie season two years ago.

Perhaps one of these wideouts may entire the Eagles, notibly Thomas. Wouldn't Jacksonville want Brown and Thomas as the top two receivers? Washington has emerged as a playmaker and the Jaguars gave up a ton of draft capital for Hunter, so they have to see if that experiment will work.

Thomas may be as valuable as a first-round pick, but a 2027 first-round pick is the goal. The Jaguars could still force the Patriots to up the ante on what they are offering for Brown.

Kansas City Chiefs

Highly unlikely the Chiefs get involved in the brown sweepstakes, but this will emerge based on their Super Bowl window. As long as Patrick Mahomes is healthy, there's always a championship path in Kansas City.

The Chiefs have Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy at wide receiver, two players they drafted and developed. Rice has the tools to be a No. 1 receiver, but off-field issues have hurt his development. Worth is more of a deep-ball receiver than a top option.

This is where Brown comes in. Brown would give Mahomes his best wideout sinc eTyreek Hill wa sin his prime, giving the Chiefs a deep-ball threat and someone who can win battles outside the hashmarks.

The first-round pick the Chiefs would give up would be a late one, but the Eagles would get one for 2027 if the Chiefs got involved. Again this is highly unlikely, but deadlines spur action.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has never thrown to a true No. 1 wide receiver. Why not maximize Jackson's prime and try to acquire Brown?

The Ravens had a disappointing year in 2025, but have the personnel to compete for the AFC title once again. Jackson is still elite and so is the running game. Why not add a playmaking wide receiver to the mix?

Jackson had just one wide receiver finish with 90+ receptions in a season (Marquise Brown in 2021). Zay Flowers has been a good top option for the Ravens, but he's a better fit as a WR2. Rashod Bateman would also be better opposite Brown with Flowers in teh slot.

Baltimore did add Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarrett in the draft, but those players may not help the Ravens win a title this year. Brown would signify a "win now" move and the Ravens have shown they are willing to trade first-round picks for premium players in the past (even if they rescinded the last trade for a premium player).

If the Ravens got involved in the Brown sweepstakes, that would be massive for the Eagles in getting what they want in a potential Brown deal.