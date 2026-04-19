Did Jalen Hurts Send A Subtle Message To The Eagles With An Offseason Reunion?

In an interesting twist, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts posted some of his offseason work with Scott Loeffler on Instagram.

One of the photos showed the Super Bowl LIX MVP posted was of his former quarterbacks coach counseling him.

Loeffler, the ex-Bowling Green head coach, spent just one season tutoring Hurts in 2025 before the role was handed to Parks Frazier this offseason.

While the coaching staff ultimately falls under head coach Nick Sirianni's purview, it now seems clear from a common-sense perspective that Hurts was not the one pushing for a change in his day-to-day mentor.

If he had wanted something different, Hurts likely wouldn't be seeking out Loeffler on his own time this offseason.

Frazier, who served as the Eagles' passing game coordinator last season, has a long history with Sirianni dating back to Frank Reich's staff in Indianapolis.

He will become Hurts' fifth QB coach in the Sirianni era, following Brian Johnson, Alex Tanney, Doug Nussmeier, and Loeffler.

A former college quarterback at Murray State, Frazier (now 34) has never coached the position at the professional level.

During a pre-combine discussion, Eagles On SI asked Sirianni why the young coach was chosen to work with Hurts on a daily basis in such a pivotal season.

Sirianni first highlighted Frazier's overall acumen as a coach.

“First of all, I think he’s an awesome coach. I think he’s a really good football coach,” Sirianni said. He then went deeper, noting Frazier's experience in Miami under Mike McDaniel (a Kyle Shanahan acolyte) and how it could help bridge the gap to the new offensive system under coordinator Sean Mannion—particularly in concepts, terminology, and minimizing the learning curve for players.

“I think that [Frazier] has a good feel that, even though you’re running a new system, there’s a lot of things that you have to translate... He’s a good bridge, I guess to say within that,” the coach noted.

Sirianni also pointed to Frazier's existing relationship with Hurts, built during the previous season as passing game coordinator.

“Parks has been in this style of offense when he was with Miami. Him and Jalen have spent a year together... he’s been in the system, he’s a bridge... knows Jalen, and just felt it was a good fit for us,” said Sirianni.

Hint At Continuity

Eagles QB coach Scott Loeffler tutors Kyle McCord on May 2, 2025 at Rookie Camp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Hurts spoke glowingly of Loeffler as recently as December, crediting him with improving his technique and fundamentals—especially when under center, which is expected to be emphasized more in Mannion's offense.

“I think overall coaching points and the value he’s brought, the perspective he’s brought... and the knowledge of the game. A lot of wisdom in the game. He’s coached the best of them... his perspective has been very valuable for me," Hurts said. "And his process and his structured way of thinking has been very influential. So, hopefully we can keep him around.”

The Eagles did not keep Loeffler around, however—which makes Hurts' public Instagram posts training with him this offseason all the more curious.

This could be Hurts quietly sending a message to the organization. With yet another change at QB coach (his fifth in the last five years under Sirianni), and amid questions about offensive consistency, Hurts may be signaling his preference for the stability and wisdom Loeffler provided.

At the bare minimum, by highlighting their continued work together on his own time, Hurts is subtly underscoring that the decision to move on from Loeffler wasn't driven by any dissatisfaction on his end.

Whether the front office and coaching staff read it that way remains to be seen, but in the football-obsessed ecosystem In Philadelphia, such public gestures rarely go unnoticed.