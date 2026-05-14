Don’t Memory-Hole Kevin Patullo's Role in the Eagles’ Recent Run

PHILADELPHIA — South Florida reporters got their first crack at new Miami Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley’s staff on Tuesday, giving former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo a chance to speak publicly in his new role as Miami’s passing game coordinator.

When asked how his five-year run in Philadelphia — first as passing game coordinator, then associate head coach, and finally offensive coordinator — could translate to a rebuilding situation in Miami, Patullo pointed to the significant imprint he left on Nick Sirianni’s program.

That run produced five straight postseason appearances, two NFC championships, and a Super Bowl LIX title as Sirianni's most trusted confidant, and the one tabbed to be acting head coach when COVID-19 threatened to sideline the Eagles' head coach for a week in 2021.

Many Different Hats

Eagles developmental assistant Patrick McDowell with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

“All five years in Philadelphia, I had such a handle on a lot of different things,” Patullo said. “I was assistant head coach and then part of the offensive coordinator role throughout my entire time there, even last year. I was heavily involved in a lot of things.

“I think just the experience of going through that — building a program up from 2021 through this past year, and obviously they’ll continue to do that — just seeing what goes into it. When you have a new roster, you’re trying to set a new culture in place, you’re trying to install a new offense. It’s about going through that process and what it takes each year to get to that level.”

Dolphins passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo shares the lessons he learned with the Eagles that will help him in Miami #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/OMfVzYGRAI — c. isaiah smalls ii (@stclaudeii) May 12, 2026

Patullo was simply speaking truth, but it raised the ire of some Eagles fans — many of whom already soured on Sirianni. It should come as no surprise, then, that Patullo’s contributions to the greatest sustained success in modern Eagles history are being memory-holed in order to scapegoat the most convenient target for the team’s offensive struggles in 2025.

The real goal for those types of critics appears to be shielding players who had down seasons and failed to execute consistently.

Two things can be true at once.

Perhaps Patullo’s ceiling in Philadelphia should have settled at associate head coach/passing game coordinator and Sirianni’s trusted right-hand man. He was elevated beyond that once Kellen Moore left for New Orleans, however, and maybe that was a bridge too far.

But conflating that with the idea that Patullo brought nothing of value to the organization is unfair.

In a results-oriented business, someone had to go after 2025. That doesn’t erase the value of Patullo’s five-year stint with the Eagles.

“You know, we went to two Super Bowls, won two NFC championships,” Patullo said. “It’s what goes into that. It takes a lot.”