PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles kicked off the acclimation period of 2026 training camp on Wednesday morning with a light 77-minute “yellow” practice, incorporating a healthy dose of team drills and 7-on-7 work, alongside a special teams period focused on the punting game.

The star of the show was third-year edge defender Jalyx Hunt, who was giving the Eagles’ left side fits with his unique ability to generate immediate pressure, along with his natural savvy as a flex defender.

Hunt was running with the first team at right end because veteran trade pickup Jonathan Greenard started camp on the Active/PUP list after straining a pec before camp. Hunt generated at least two false starts, hurried Jalen Hurts on multiple occasions, and nearly engineered an Andrew Van Ginkel-like pick-six off an attempted dump-off.

Greenard’s injury is not expected to be a long-term issue, and how the Eagles will counter it going forward.

“We want to be smart with all our guys and get them ready but at the same time acknowledge the process to make sure that they are 100 percent when they come back,” GM Howie Roseman said before practice when asked about Greenard. “This is not a long-term injury. This is nothing we’re concerned about. But when we can, we're going to make sure that we take care of our guys and put them in the best position to have a great year.”

Already the Eagles have to feel pretty good about the depth, though. Along with Hunt, recent signing A.J. Epenesa got bumped up for extensive work as the second-team overhang player on the right side and also impressed.

There were solid moments for the offense as well.

Seam Success

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts speaks to reporters on July 29, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Hurts had several impressive throws over the middle of the field in team drills. In one sequence, the QB1 connected with Dontayvion Wicks and DeVonta Smith on consecutive throws, the latter of which was a pinpoint throw past the outstretched arms of All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell for a big gain.

The play of the day came from backup WR Darius Cooper, who laid out for a deep Hurts seam pass for about a 30-year gain with All-Pro Cooper DeJean trailing.

Mitchell got his revenge by breaking up a throw intended for Wicks and smothering rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon after a short completion.

Birdseed:

-- Tanner McKee started next to Hurts as the QB2 in individual throwing drills opposite veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Cole Payton on the other side of the field. McKee also got the most work as QB2 in team drills, but Dalton mixed in. Payton was impressive with a pair of layered throws to Quez Watkins and Britain Covey in developmental work. Dalton's best throw was a sharp out to Samori Toure.

-- As advertised with new OC Sean Mannion the Eagles were under-center for much of the day with plenty of motion.

-- The Eagles’ second-team offensive line from left to right was Fred Johnson, Michael Jordan, Jake Majors, Drew Kendall, and rookie third-round pick Markell Bell.

The third-team OL was John Ojukwu, Myles Hinton, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris, and Cam Williams from left to right.

-- On special teams, the punt returners getting reps were Covey, Elijah Moore, and Lemon.

The personal protector depth chart reads: Will Shipley and Marcus Epps, followed by rookie safeties Cole Wisniewski and Maximus Pulley.

-- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got a few first-team reps moving in with both Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell, who debuted his new No. 11, last seen on three-time All-Pro WR A.J. Brown.

-- The Eagles' base defensive look featured Cooper DeJean at safety opposite Drew Mukuba as expected. In the nickel, DeJean rotates down to the slot, and Marcus Epps enters. I did see a few first-team reps for Michael Carter at safety as well. The versatile Carter also had backup reps in the slot. Veteran Jonathan Jones remains the top backup outside at CB.

-- Lengthy WR Johnny Wilson also has a big catch over the middle of the field with Trotter and CB Ambry Thomas closing in.

-- The shotgun is not completely scrapped as Hurts hit backup TE Johnny Mundt on a nice out route from that formation.